RONAN — The Montana Department of Transportation (MDT) would like to announce and invite the public to an open house to learn about the final design of the reconstruction of about 1.7 miles of U.S. Hwy. 93, just north of Ronan. The project begins at Round Butte Road and extends north 1.7 miles, ending just past Spring Creek Road.

RONAN, MT ・ 3 DAYS AGO