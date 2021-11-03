CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lakers player grades: LeBron James takes over in fourth quarter in win vs. Rockets

By Sanjesh Singh
 9 days ago
The Los Angeles Lakers picked up their third straight win as they beat the Houston Rockets, 119-117.

This game marked the second straight contest between the two teams; they faced off Sunday, when the Lakers prevailed, 95-85.

Unlike Sunday’s low-scoring affair, defense was mostly non-existent in this one. Houston scored 35 points in each of the first two quarters, and the Lakers scored 32 in each.

After a low-scoring third quarter, the Rockets ended up taking an 11-point lead in the fourth. That’s when LeBron James took over and scored 14 of his 30 points, including a 10-0 solo run to give L.A. the lead again.

Houston’s Jalen Green buried two ridiculous 3-pointers in the final seconds to make the game close, but L.A. escaped with a win.

Here’s how the players graded individually:

Russell Westbrook: A-minus

Russell Westbrook had a solid game overall, and he picked his spots nicely down low on offense. He finished the game with 27 points, nine rebounds, seven assists and made 7-of-8 free throws. However, he had some point-blank misses near the rim in the second half and missed all four of his 3s, dropping his grade.

Avery Bradley: C-minus

Avery Bradley had good defensive moments just as he did in the last game, but his offensive production left a lot to be desired. He finished shooting 1-of-6 overall and 0-of-3 from deep. However, he had nice dimes in the first quarter to James and Anthony Davis that helped his grade.

Kent Bazemore: C-plus

Kent Bazemore had questionable foul decisions all night and was one foul from fouling out, but he finished the game. He finished with seven points, four rebounds, two assists and a steal. One of his 3-point attempts was an air ball, but he had a running left-handed layup coming off a screen late in the game that made up for it.

He would’ve had nine points, but the referees took two of his points off the board well after the fact because they accidentally gave him free throws instead of an inbounds pass. It was a weird moment, but it didn’t end up costing L.A.

LeBron James: A

LeBron James put up 30 points and 10 assists in 36 minutes, and his fourth-quarter takeover was the difference. He shot 11-of-14 at one point in the fourth quarter, but that dropped to 13-of-21 as he got a little too aggressive at times. Still, the Lakers don’t win this without his efforts in the final 12 minutes.

Anthony Davis: A-minus

The Lakers got Davis going right out of the gate as the big man had over 11 points in the opening quarter. His dominance continued throughout the night, albeit with some injury scares. Davis posted 27 points on 11-of-18 shooting, nine rebounds, three assists, three blocks and two steals. His defense grew shaky at the end when he had aggressive closeouts and was crossed up by Green.

It wasn’t a surprise Davis controlled the game when he operated in the paint compared to taking 3-pointers. He missed all three of those attempts.

Carmelo Anthony: A

Carmelo Anthony did his job again. He finished with 15 points on 6-of-9 shooting overall (3-of-5 from deep) in 29 minutes. That’s all the Lakers need from him, and he had nice moments with help defense by digging in certain spots.

Austin Reaves: C-plus

Austin Reaves didn’t have an offensive impact, but he made multiple defensive plays. One involved a block from behind that led to a dunk in transition, and the other was intercepting a pass when the Lakers were caught out of position on defense that got the possession back with the purple and gold.

Malik Monk: D-minus

Malik Monk is in a funk. He has scored one point in the last three games, and his free throws could’ve cost L.A. in the final seconds. He made 1-of-2 to try to end the game, but he needs to find his groove again soon before he possibly loses his spot in the rotation when Kendrick Nunn, Talen Horton-Tucker and Wayne Ellington return.

