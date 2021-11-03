CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Weight Loss

After strong quarter, Novo Nordisk urges more competitive US obesity market

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DcieM_0ckznlfm00

COPENHAGEN, Nov 3 (Reuters) - Multinational pharma company Novo Nordisk (NOVOb.CO) on Wednesday urged greater competition to unleash the potential of the U.S. obesity drugs market, while reporting an 18% third quarter increase in profit.

Novo had a breakthrough with its Wegovy drug that helps to achieve weight loss of 17% on average over almost two years.

"The obesity market is now opening up," Novo's chief executive Lars Fruergaard Jorgensen told journalists on Wednesday.

But he said more competition would make more doctors recognise obesity as a disease that can be treated with drugs.

"We would welcome more competitors to actually help establish that market," Jorgensen said.

Novo was the first to introduce on the obesity market GLP-1, a class of drugs, including Wegovy, that imitate an intestinal hormone to stimulate insulin production and lower appetite.

Three pharmacy benefit managers, which serve as intermediaries between drug manufacturers, health insurance plans and pharmacies, have included Wegovy in their reimbursement plans this year, making up roughly 60% of the commercial market, Novo said.

Strong demand after Wegovy's release in June on the U.S. market, with nearly three out of four U.S. adults either overweight or obese, meant patients experienced delays in getting the drug because of production bottlenecks.

The bottlenecks persist, but Novo is gradually ramping up supply, and expects to be able to meet demand in early 2022.

After last week raising its forecast for sales and operating profit for the full year, Novo on Wednesday reported a net profit of 12.1 billion Danish crowns ($1.88 billion) in the third quarter, an 18% increase compared with a year ago.

It also said it would expand its share buy-back programme by 2 billion Danish crowns ($311.40 million) to 20 billion crowns.

"The increase in revenue of 8% and 13% in constant exchange rates brings to mind that Novo Nordisk is 'genuinely back' on the growth track," Nordnet analyst Per Hansen said in a note.

Shares in Novo traded up 1.7% at 0945 GMT.

($1 = 6.4217 Danish crowns)

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
ShareCast

Energean on track for FY targets after strong third quarter

The company narrowed its full-year production guidance to 40,000-to-42,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boed) from 38-40k. “We are on track to deliver record full year numbers, with annual revenues expected to be in excess of $450m and earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, amortisation and exploration expenses in excess of $190m,” the company said.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Zacks.com

Novo Nordisk's (NVO) Q3 Earnings and Sales Beat Estimates

NVO - Free Report) reported third-quarter 2021 earnings of 84 cents per American Depositary Receipt (ADR), beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 80 cents. The company reported earnings of 69 cents in the year-ago quarter. Revenues of $5.7 billion increased 15% in terms of Danish kroner and at constant exchange...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fat People#Novo Nordisk#Drugs#Obese#Danish
SFGate

Lyft surges after strong quarterly results show demand for rides

Lyft reported third-quarter revenue 73% higher than last year, boosted by demand for ride-hailing services amid improving Covid-19 conditions. The company also projected that it would turn a profit before tax, depreciation and other expenses for the full year. The shares jumped 14% as the market opened in New York...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Providence Business News

CVS raises 2021 forecast again after strong third quarter

CVS Health Corp. delivered a better-than-expected third quarter and raised its 2021 forecast again as more people returned to its drugstores for prescriptions or COVID-19 vaccinations. The company said Wednesday it now expects 2021 adjusted earnings per share to range from $7.90 to $8. That’s nearly a 3% hike at...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Novo Nordisk Boosts FY21 Outlook After Solid Q3 Sales

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE: NVO) raised its forecast for sales and operating profit for FY21 after strong sales in Q3. The company expects sales and operating growth of 12-15%, up from the previous expectations of 10-13% and 9-12%, respectively. "The updated outlook is reflecting higher than expected Ozempic market share...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
siliconangle.com

Check Point Software surpasses third-quarter estimates after strong product growth

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. closed its fiscal third quarter with adjusted earnings of $1.65 per share on $534 million in revenue, surpassing analyst expectations. polled by Refinitiv had projected earnings of $1.60 a share on revenue of $530 million, slightly less than the profit and revenue figures shared by Check Point Software.
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obesity
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Weight Loss
NewsBreak
Industry
cowboystatedaily.com

Arch Nets $89M Amid ‘Strong Thermal Coal Markets’ In Third Quarter

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Arch Resources closed out its most recent quarter with $89.1 million in net income with thermal coal segments showing a significant improvement over the previous quarter, the company announced Tuesday. During the third quarter of 2021 (3Q2021), gross margins for Arch’s...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
b975.com

UniCredit ups 2021 guidance after strong quarter

MILAN (Reuters) – Italy’s second-biggest bank UniCredit raised its 2021 profit and revenue guidance on Thursday after reporting stronger than expected quarterly results thanks to falling loan losses and higher revenues. UniCredit, which on Sunday walked out of a deal to rescue state-owned rival Monte dei Paschi, posted a net...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
TheConversationAU

Market immunity? How public safety warnings have little impact on drug sales volumes or company share prices

The race by pharmaceutical companies to find effective vaccines for COVID-19 has shone a global spotlight on the trade-offs regulators face in approving new drugs. Under the system used by drug regulators in the US, Europe and elsewhere, drug companies need only show from clinical trials that new drugs have short-term safety and efficacy in order to gain approval. So, what happens if something goes wrong longer term? Specifically, does the market itself punish drug companies when regulators issue warnings about a product’s safety, or withdraw it entirely? Our latest research set out to answer that question. Warnings after the fact Companies don’t need...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
MarketWatch

Organon's stock slides after announcing deal with Forendo Pharma

Shares of Organon & Co. were down 6.7% in trading on Thursday after the company said it plans to acquire Forendo Pharma, a privately held company developing an endometriosis therapy. As part of the agreement, Organon will pay $75 million upfront, with an additional $879 million available in milestone payments. The company will also assume $9 million of Forendo's debt. The deal is expected to close by the end of the year. Organon recently spun off from Merck & Co. Inc. . Organon's stock is up 13.9% over the last three months, while the S&P 500 has gained 5.9% during the same time period.
STOCKS
investing.com

Upstart Shares Drop Nearly 20% Pre-Market After Strong Earnings

Upstart (NASDAQ: UPST ) shares plunged nearly 20% in pre-market trading after the AI-powered loan company posted strong revenue and net income growth, but offered guidance that was less than what the market was looking for. The company reported revenue of $228M, 250% growth from a year ago and well...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

BioNTech stock reverses lower after earnings report, in which profit and revenue beat expectations

Shares of BioNTech SE dropped 2.9% in morning trading Tuesday, reversing an earlier intraday gain of as much as 4.3%, in the wake of the Germany-based biotechnology company's better-than-expected third-quarter earnings report. The company reported before the open that it swung to net income of EUR3.21 billion ($3.72 billion), or EUR12.35 a share, from a loss of EUR210.0 million, or EUR0.88 a share, in the year-ago period, to beat the FactSet consensus for earnings per share of EUR10.54. Revenue multiplied to EUR6.09 billion ($7.05 billion) from EUR67.5 million, to beat the FactSet consensus of EUR5.10 billion, citing "rapid increases...
STOCKS
etftrends.com

Clues From a Strong Third Quarter

Third quarter earnings season has reinforced our belief in the strength of corporate America’s recovery. We believe inflation is closer to the Fed’s long-term objective than the headline numbers suggest. The recent nonfarm payroll numbers suggest to us that help is on the way for supply chain bottlenecks. Economic and...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
wsau.com

Italy’s Intesa lifts 2021 profit outlook after strong quarter

MILAN (Reuters) – Italy’s biggest bank Intesa Sanpaolo on Wednesday strengthened its full-year profit outlook after third-quarter earnings beat market expectations helped by lower than forecast loan losses. Intesa’s earnings confirmed the encouraging picture for the sector painted by rivals such as France’s BNP Paribas, Spain’s or Britain’s Lloyds –...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Reuters

Reuters

221K+
Followers
237K+
Post
111M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy