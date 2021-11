We were ready for harvest this year. All of our equipment went through the “cheap shop” on our farm and then we took the big equipment through the “expensive shop” in town for $135/hour. From the combine to tractors and grain cart to semis including the grain handling system, we felt like everything was in the best shape we ever had it in. We even had a stockpile of common spare parts that my son had organized, including belts, bearings, filters, chains and disc blades, all lined up and ready to go. This was going to be a really efficient fall.

