The Wisconsin Senate will vote Monday on the new political maps drawn by GOP lawmakers that could cement Republican’ majorities in the Legislature for the next decade. The new maps of legislative districts, which passed a state Senate panel on 3-2 party line votes Thursday, would largely lock in a Republican gerrymander that GOP lawmakers drew in 2011, adjusting it as little as possible to reflect the population changes measured by the U.S. Census. They’d also make it easier for Republicans to pick up six out of eight of Wisconsin’s congressional seats, up from the five they hold currently.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 7 DAYS AGO