Degree partnership offers higher education support for transfer students

By J.R. Williams
mainstreamonline.org
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMany students find the transition from a two-year degree to a four-year degree program daunting. Locally, UCC offers a degree partnership program to assist students with their transition into higher education. The DPP allows students to begin their college career, regardless of prior academic success, at UCC and dual...

newsite.mainstreamonline.org

USC Gamecock

Student Government's Key Week offers pre-professional support for students

USC's Student Government held Key Week last week to offer help for students in their professional careers. Key Week, which stands for "KNOWLEDGE EMPOWERS YOU," consisted of four events throughout the week. The last time Key Week was held was in 2019 under former Student Body Vice President Sophie Davish....
COLUMBIA, SC
caldwelljournal.com

CCC&TI Awarded $1.38M To Help Students Access Higher Education

HUDSON, NC (October 21, 2021) — The U.S. Department of Education has announced that Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute has received a federal Talent Search grant of $1,386,875 to help more low-income students who would be the first members of their families to earn college degrees to prepare for and enroll in college.
CALDWELL COUNTY, NC
GW Hatchet

Higher education experts support extension of tenure clocks for junior faculty

Experts in academic policy said officials should continue to extend the period tenure-track faculty have to develop their research for a tenure position, as other institutions that enacted similar measures have received positive feedback. Officials granted tenure-track faculty the option to request a one-year extension on their tenure clock in...
COLLEGES
State
Ohio State
Penn

IUP SAHE holds recruitment fair: Program offers students careers in higher education

IUP’s Students Affairs in Higher Education (SAHE) program hosted a recruitment fair for prospective students in conjunction with its annual Practicum Fair for current students on Friday. The purpose of the information session was to educate prospective students on what a master’s degree in student affairs in higher education entails.
COLLEGES
hartwick.edu

Transfer Student Course Planning

The academic planning process for transfer students is conducted on an individual basis. Follow the steps below to ensure a seamless transition. Request that your official college transcripts be sent to our Registrar’s Office. Use our College Catalog to:. Review requirements for any academic major you are considering. Review our...
ONEONTA, NY
SMU Daily Campus

Challenges and Change: The Transfer Student Experience

Freshman year in college might be one of the most challenging years of someone’s life. Making friends, figuring out campus and understanding resources is a struggle for those new to college life. Imagine having to do it twice. That is the conundrum of a transfer student. Students who transfer from...
COLLEGES
flinn.org

Flinn-Brown Fellow Ricky Hernandez steward’s resources that support educating Arizona’s students

Ricky Hernandez (Tucson 2018) Assistant Vice President, University Alumni & Development Program Financial Operations, University of Arizona Foundation. 1. Can you please describe your work and how public policy impacts how you manage your organization?. I currently oversee the financial operations of University of Arizona’s investment in the Alumni &...
ARIZONA STATE
abc7amarillo.com

Region 16 using eSports to encourage students on to higher education

AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — Video games are often seen as a distraction from schoolwork but Region 16 here in Amarillo plans to use eSports to help students on the path to higher education. “We see this as a pathway to what we call (CCMR) Career College and Military Readiness,” said...
AMARILLO, TX
WLOX

USM investigates student death; offers emotional support on campus

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A student died at the University of Southern Mississippi on Wednesday night. According to a statement from USM President Rodney D. Bennett and Vice President for Student Affairs DeeDee Anderson, the death happened in an “incident” near a parking garage. The cause of death has not...
HATTIESBURG, MS
saintleo.edu

Saint Leo University Educators Offer Help Understanding the Math Challenges Middle School Students Face Now

Children attending public schools in Florida this year and their teachers are trying to work their way through multiple learning gaps caused by disruptions to in-person learning last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Educators from the Saint Leo University community are among those honing in on problem areas, and helping to forge solutions.
SAINT LEO, FL
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
houstonianonline.com

College football scores, rankings, highlights: Michigan, Oregon advance with frequent calls and close turmoil

After debuting fourth in the first batch of the College Football Playoff rankings on Tuesday, Oregon needed a surprise late-night boost over rival Washington to emerge with a 26-16 victory. The Ducks fell early 9-3, but then scored 21 unanswered and held up late to stay firmly in the playoff conversation with three games into the regular season and a possible Pac-12 Championship Game debut.
OREGON STATE
comancheok.net

Supporting parental rights in education

Last week, I had the opportunity to travel to Arizona for an in-depth look at parent choice in regard to education with Secretary of Education Ryan Walters, several organizational leaders and a few of my House and Senate colleagues. This trip was organized by EKCO, or “Every Kid Counts Oklahoma”, a not-for-profit whose focus is improving outcomes for Oklahoma students.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
mainstreamonline.org

Childcare resources available for UCC families

Local families, especially students, are struggling to find adequate affordable child care after the multitude of child care facility closures due to COVID-19 and new state regulations. “Oregon is currently in a childcare desert,” said Shelby Shaw, a Glide special education teacher, former child care board member and daycare owner,...
EDUCATION
Muscatine Journal

Jarrett offers support for MCC students

“I didn’t realize how much I would miss students.” These were among the first words from my interview with Dr. Jon Jarrett, associate professor emeritus from the University of Illinois-Chicago and now, tutor at Muscatine Community College. Jon’s career has been filled with pursuing academic curiosities that have been matched with exceptional career opportunities. After graduating from Muscatine High School, he attended Iowa State University. He had been inspired by a teacher at MHS, Mark Butterworth, who took the time to tell him about quantum mechanics, and relativity. This planted a seed for Jon who determined to find out everything he could about these, and other related fields. This pursuit took him to Cornell University and the University of Chicago. He had teaching assignments at Harvard, University of Vermont and Cornell. Recently Jon moved back to Muscatine, and we have been lucky enough to engage him with our students.
MUSCATINE, IA
central.edu

By Degrees, Central Partnership Helping Students Focus on Their Future

Champ-Pacifique Mukiza has been in the By Degrees Foundation since 2015 when he was in the third grade. One of his favorite memories about joining the group was touring Central College that year. The program and its partnership with Central have helped prepare him for the college process. Read more at We Are Iowa.
PELLA, IA

