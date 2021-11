Since 2018, the Ahnapee Youth Apprenticeship program has grown to support close to 300 students in their career readiness. The program aims to place students in a local business that fits within their preferred career cluster to help them learn about the career path while also receiving mentorship from an experienced member of that field. In addition to that experience, they also receive school credit and eligibility to earn state-issued skills certificates. Jennifer Johnson, the program director, says the program has served many students and helped them learn more about themselves and their futures.

EDUCATION ・ 6 DAYS AGO