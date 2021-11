CHICAGO (CBS) — In a discreet office in Oakbrook Terrace, special agents with the U.S. Department of Homeland Security investigate cyber fraud, the kind of scams that cost Americans millions every year, the kind of scams CBS 2 reports on every morning. Morning Insider Tim McNicholas got access to that building to ask agents what you should look out for. There’s Al, the Joliet man with a broken heart thanks to a fictional online lover/real life scammer. “We were supposed to get married, and all the money I sent, she was going to pay me back from the $200,000 inheritance that she had...

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO