During the month of Veterans Day, the Lake County Clerk of the Circuit Court & Comptroller is once again offering free passport photos to military service members. U.S. military veterans and active-duty personnel can visit one of three locations to take advantage of the offer, a savings of $10 off the regular fee. To be eligible for the free photo, military personnel can present their DD-214, military identification, or have a veteran designation on their driver’s license.

MILITARY ・ 9 DAYS AGO