NORFOLK, Va.– The Old Dominion women's soccer team fell 1-0 on Senior Night to FIU in Norfolk. ODU concludes the regular season at Florida Atlantic on Thursday, Oct. 28. Head coach Angie Hind said, "We're obviously bitterly disappointed. Really disappointed. We knew we had to score first with the type of game it was. Unfortunately, we gave up an own goal. Ironically, we haven't given up a goal in the longest time and then we actually put the ball in our own net. From there on out we threw everything at them".

NORFOLK, VA ・ 14 DAYS AGO