Browning places at state cross country meet

The Wayne Eagles girls volleyball team secured the Class B crown in Section V on Saturday against the pesky sixth seeded Honeoye Falls-Lima. HFL came in to the final round on a roll from the upset special side of the bracket. Through the first set of the match, it appeared as though that narrative would continue, as Wayne mishandled an early set lead to drop the opening set 26-24.

WAYNE, NY ・ 42 MINUTES AGO