Browning places at state cross country meet

 3 days ago

BRIEF: Wildcats outlast Tide, 22-14

MEADOW BRIDGE — Both Class A Meadow Bridge and No. 14 Sherman were looking to establish footing in hunts for playoff positioning, but it was the Wildcats who padded their resume with a 22-14 win at home on Oct. 29. Meadow Bridge (5-4) came into the contest as winners of...
MEADOW BRIDGE, WV
Scott wins sectional volleyball crown

MADISON – The host Scott High School volleyball team captured the Class AA Region 4 Section 2 title last Wednesday at home with a four-set win over Wayne, 26-24, 25-17, 15-25 and 25-19. The Skyhawks advanced to the regional tourney with the win. Scott had gone into the sectional tourney...
MADISON, WV
Dolabella leads Herd to 4-0 win over South Carolina

HUNTINGTON — When Marshall senior Pedro Dolabella arrived in Huntington, he was dubbed as a talented player who needed to keep his emotions in check. On Saturday night, Dolabella showed his growth in all aspects. With an emotional Senior Night against South Carolina staring him in the face, Dolabella used...
SPORTS
Scott secures playoff berth with finale win at Nitro

NITRO – It's been a long time coming. The Scott High School football team secured its first Class AA playoff berth in seven years with Friday night's closer-than-expected, 22-18 win at Nitro. Scott (7-3) is expected to get the 9th or 10th seed in the Class AA playoff field and...
NITRO, WV
WAYNE ACES FINAL: Girls volleyball brings home Class B sectional title

The Wayne Eagles girls volleyball team secured the Class B crown in Section V on Saturday against the pesky sixth seeded Honeoye Falls-Lima. HFL came in to the final round on a roll from the upset special side of the bracket. Through the first set of the match, it appeared as though that narrative would continue, as Wayne mishandled an early set lead to drop the opening set 26-24.
WAYNE, NY

