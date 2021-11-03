CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Networking, the unlikely champion for study abroad aspirants!

Cover picture for the articleMumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 3 (ANI/Heylin Spark): Network, Network, and Network, answers Neil, Product Manager, Amazon Web Services, when asked if he had any advice for students aspiring for an international career. This sentiment has been unanimously echoed by every alumni who has now established their flourishing career abroad....

Sidelines

Broaden Horizons: Study Abroad with MTSU

Studying abroad may seem intimidating for students, either out of fear of traveling outside the United States or because of the cost. However, studying abroad provides once-in-a-lifetime experiences and opportunities, and scholarships and financial aid make it affordable for many students who take the time to apply and save. Middle...
COLLEGES
mustangnews.net

“It opens you to a world of possibilities”: Study abroad resumes for students this fall

Study abroad is back in motion, providing students with the opportunity to learn and explore in a completely new environment once again. According to Assistant Vice Provost for International Programs and Senior International Officer Cari Vanderkar, approximately 150 students are abroad this fall. Vanderkar said that they are pleased with the ability to relaunch the programs abroad.
EDUCATION
ursinusgrizzly.com

Study Abroad Search

Ashley Webster (aswebster@ursinus.edu) Study abroad restrictions are loosening up as Ursinus’ response to the Covid-19 pandemic evolves. In Spring 2020, students studying abroad were forced to return home when the pandemic hit, but opportunities have resumed. While many schools were still completely virtual, Ursinus sent students abroad. However, the college only restricted participants from traveling to countries with a designated ‘Level 3’ advisory, according to the Ursinus College Wellness Center webpage.
COLLEGES
seattleschools.org

Study Abroad Opportunity

Did you know that only 2% of American high school students study abroad? It’s an outstanding opportunity to see the world, make new friends, and deepen your understanding of the world. Want to take advantage of a top-notch study abroad program with HUGE scholarships available? Apply to study abroad with...
EDUCATION
usu.edu

Global Aggie Spotlight: Study Abroad Exchange Student Coline Lehnhoff

Following a year and a half of lockdowns, online classes, curfews and safety protocols, Coline Lehnhoff felt cooped up, wanting to get out and see the world. Now, this French exchange student is studying ecology at Utah State University. During the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, travel halted. This included...
LOGAN, UT
Central Michigan Life

Office of Global Engagement, students prepare for spring study abroad

Study Abroad is an opportunity for personal growth and exploration. However, for the past two years, students have been unable to travel for their education due to COVID-19. Those who went out of the country to study in spring 2020 had to quickly decide how to get back home after many countries began shutting down their borders.
HOUGHTON LAKE, MI
uiowa.edu

Study Abroad Information Session: Academic Year in Freiburg

The Academic Year in Freiburg (AYF) program is now accepting applications for Spring 2022! Learn how you can earn credit toward your degree studying abroad in Germany at upcoming info sessions be held November 11 & 17, via Zoom. Topics covered will include eligibility requirements, applying credit toward the German major & minor (or other majors), scholarships for study abroad, and living in Germany. The AYF program offers students the opportunity to improve fluency in the German language while taking classes with both local and international students at the Albert Ludwig University of Freiburg from September 2022 to July 2023. While studying at Freiburg, students receive on-site support services from a dedicated staff based in Freiburg. AYF’s coursework can be applied to Iowa’s German major and minor requirements, as well as a variety of other major, minor, certificate, and general education requirements.
COLLEGES
rhodes.edu

Four Rhodes Students Nominated for Prestigious Thomas J. Watson Fellowship to Study Abroad in 2022

Four Rhodes College seniors are competing for the prestigious Thomas J. Watson Fellowship, which provides a $36,000 grant for purposeful, independent exploration abroad in 2022. If selected, fellows execute their conceived projects by traveling outside the United States for one year. They decide where to go and when to change course. They do not have to affiliate with an academic institution or hold formal employment. The program is designed to produce a year of personal insight, perspective, and confidence. Qualities sought in the selection of fellows include imagination, independence, emotional maturity, courage, integrity, and resourcefulness.
MEMPHIS, TN
spectrumlocalnews.com

SUNY study abroad still on hold; hope remains for spring semester

AMHERST, N.Y. — ​Study abroad programs have been one of the many things put on hold because of the COVID-19 pandemic. As countries start to reopen, SUNY’s programs are still up in the air. "What's happening here at the University at Buffalo isn't necessarily unique to what's happening across the...
BUFFALO, NY
Mount Airy News

SCC participating in Study Abroad to France

Surry Community College is partnering with Davidson-Davie Community College to provide an opportunity to study abroad in Bordeaux, France, in summer 2022. The trip will take place from June 11-25. Students will take HUM-180 through Davidson-Davie for either curriculum or continuing education credit, and the trip will be led by Davidson-Davie’s Suzanne LaVenture.
SURRY COUNTY, NC
drew.edu

What my Study Abroad Experience has Taught Me

Technology has changed everything around us. Nowadays, you can do almost everything digitally, including study, making friends, talking, meeting people, etc. But I believe that one thing can never be replaced digitally, and that’s the wisdom of studying abroad in a new country and being far away from your home country.
MADISON, NJ
thesimpsonian.com

Study abroad returns, allows students to study in London

This fall semester, several Simpson College students are across the sea, studying abroad in London, England, with Ann Woldt at the University of Roehampton until the spring. Simpson offers five semester-long international programs and aims to provide students with excellent international opportunities, and that is precisely what students in London are doing now.
INDIANOLA, IA
Birmingham Star

Kashmir University organises seminar on poet Allama Iqbal's contribution to new perspective on knowledge, culture

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], November 12 (ANI): A two-day seminar on poet Allama Iqbal was held at Gandhi Bhawan in Srinagar to pay tribute to him. The seminar was organised by the Iqbal Institute of Culture and Philosophy, the University of Kashmir on the occasion of Iqbal's 149th birth anniversary. He is a famous poet of the east.
EDUCATION
mcccagora.com

Study abroad program to explore Eastern Europe

MCCC’s short-term study abroad program will take on Eastern Europe with a business and culture focused trip in May of 2022. The estimated travel dates are May 16-27, 2022 and are subject to change, said Wendy Wysocki, professor of business and economics and Global Studies Coordinator. Students in the program...
WORLD
wcupa.edu

In-person Country Expo and Study Abroad Fair Return

For the first time since fall 2019 (pre-pandemic), WCU will once again host the in-person Country Expo and Study Abroad Fair. Events this year coincide with International Education Week, held November 8 through 12, and are coordinated with the University’s Center for International Programs. The week will kick off with...
WEST CHESTER, PA
US News and World Report

Ways Colleges Offer Alternatives to Study Abroad

Coronavirus-related border closures, embassy shutdowns and quarantine mandates caused schools across the country to postpone and cancel study abroad programs in spring 2020. With travel restrictions in place, colleges and universities redefined global education by offering asynchronous and synchronous virtual alternatives, allowing students to collaborate with individuals and employers throughout the world without boarding a plane.
COLLEGES
MedicalXpress

Study reveals 'extensive network' of industry ties with healthcare

The medical product industry maintains an extensive network of financial and non-financial ties with all major healthcare parties and activities, reveals a study published by The BMJ today. This network seems to be mostly unregulated and opaque, and the researchers call for enhanced oversight and transparency "to shield patient care...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH

