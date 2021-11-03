11380 Cherry Hill Road , #102

PRIME LOCATION : AN END SEMI DETACHED HOUSE WITH A POTENTIAL OF ADDITIONS IN THE GREAT PETWORTH NEIGHBORHOOD.. A Vintage 3BR/2BA end-unit row home with hardwood floors and old Victorian charm. THE MAIN LEVEL WITH A living room, separate dining room, galley kitchen featuring lots of cabinet and counter space, gas cooking, dishwasher, and disposal. Adjoining family room off the kitchen and dining room with rear exit. The top floor has two spacious bedrooms and full bathroom with tub shower. A fully-finished lower level with galley kitchen, bedroom and full bath. Rear detached garage and plenty of on-street parking in a quiet neighborhood. Lorenzo Larry Allen Memorial Park is nearby for dog walking and relaxing. Minutes away from commuter Route 29 and New Hampshire Avenue. Convenient for shopping and errands at Safeway, Organic Market, CVS, Bank of America or grab a snack or meal at Popeye+GGs, Sunrise Caribbean, or Pan Lourdes Bakery. Other entertainment opportunities at the nearby William R. Morris jr Memorial Stadium and William H.G. Fitzgerald Tennis Center. This property offers the distinctive charm of the DC row house, rent-ready units, great neighborhood, and lots of shopping, dining, and commuter choices. DON'T WAIT! Schedule your viewing appointment TODAY!THE PLACE IS VACANT AND PICTURES WILL BE AVAILABLE SOON.
