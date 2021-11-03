CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLS

11380 Cherry Hill Road , #102

arlingtonrealtyinc.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGreat location for 2 bedroom 1 1/2 bath condo on main level with patio.Want to avoid stairs, you have eveything on one level and you can come in thru entrance to building in the back and have no stairs into buildingBig bedrooms, master...

www.arlingtonrealtyinc.com

Comments / 0

Related
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

6507 Hazelwood Avenue

Welcoming front porch takes you into an updated home with creative floor plan. This home can house a larger family. Four to five bedrooms w/ 3 full baths await your visit. Main level is all open w/wood floors, beautiful kitchen w/8 foot long island, 5 burner gas stove, refrigerator w/freezer on bottom, white cabinets & dishwasher in island. Wood burning fireplace in living room, wine bar close by! Don't miss the pantry/spice closet at top of stairs by kitchen. Two bedrooms on main level with full bath featuring pocket door, linen closet and jacuzzi tub. Upstairs offers another bedroom with potential for office/nursery and full bath between the two rooms. Don't miss all the storage areas upstairs. Unique set up in lower level w/ glass block windows has the very large Master Bedroom w/ built in shelves, desk, etc. Walk-in closet w/ barn sliding doors. Make sure you open all doors in this area because workshop is behind one of those doors. Full bath with potential for another bedroom downstairs, if needed. Outside exit from basement leads to back yard. Fenced rear yard features deck off kitchen w/patio below and a 15' round pool which is 4 1/2 ft deep. All pool equipment and deck/stairs convey. Approximate ages of "things" - gas furnace, CAC & water heater (3 yrs), roof w/architectural shingles (4 yrs.), W/D & laundry sink (less than 1 yr), windows (2010). Make an appointment to see this home and make it yours!!! Although owners have maintained this home, they welcome buyers to have a home inspection for their information. However, home is being sold "as is".
HOME & GARDEN
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

2957 4H PARK Road

Great Investment-Do the Math. Rare Opportunity Residential/ Commercial with Detached Apartment. Income producing property or ideal for multi generational living option. The main dwelling has over 1800 sq ft of living area plus 720 sq ft finished basement. The 600 sq ft apartment is currently rented out for $900 a month. The lovely farmhouse Circa 1944 has much of the original character plus recent updates a perfect mix of old and new. The newer section of the home offers open living area with large family room and eating area off the kitchen. Updates include kitchen with hickory cabinets and granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances and hardwood floors. The original section of the home offers formal dining room and spacious living room with electric fireplace and antique mantel, original hardwoods plus sunroom. Three bedrooms on the upper level with beautiful, remolded bath with cork floor. Basement is finished with family/game room and full bath, utility room and laundry room. A private fenced in rear yard with patio and enclosed porch are delightful for entertaining or just relaxing. The detached one-bedroom updated apartment with large bedroom, open living and kitchen area, office/den, full bath, and fenced yard. Beautifully landscaped park like setting is within the town limits of Historic Centreville. Includes 2 sheds, kennel and dog fence. The property is zoned General Commercial C-2 Zoning with many possibilities including home occupations and business including retail shops, B&B, short term rental, day care among other permitted uses. Zoning regulations in disclosure. Property is serviced by town sewer, private well. See Floor Plan in Photos.
CENTREVILLE, VA
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

1517 Locust

Professional pics to come when full cleaning is done - It seems too good to be true but it's not! You can get over 2000sqft with 4 bedrooms, 3 full baths, open concept plus room separation, completely renovated home with a multi-car driveway on a huge lot, under 250k! Huge open kitchen with quartz countertops, island with stove, more cabinets and counter space that you could ever need, double oven and so much more! Stainless steel appliances, soft closing cabinets and drawers - a dream gourmet kitchen even most homes twice this price don't have! y Gorgeous bathrooms as well with granite countertop vanities and beautiful tile, huge primary suite with amazing bathroom and walk in closet. Laundry with washer and dryer on main level, the same as the primary suite and another bedroom which makes 2 full bathrooms on the main level and 2 on the upper with another full bathroom. Gleaming hardwood floors, ceramic tile and new carpet. Brand new windows, hvac/ a/c, water heater - this is one you have to see to believe! Because of the large shared room set ups, amount of bathrooms and bedrooms might be a great roommate or housing house, halfway house or assisted living facility! Buyer to determine any feasibility with city.
REAL ESTATE
Robb Report

This $12.3 Million London Penthouse Has Two Terraces With Space for Dining—and a Hot Tub

One terrace is good; two are unquestionably better. A home in London’s South Kensington neighborhood with that layout has just listed for $12.3 million, and it’s an ideal setup for those looking to live a bit more indoor-outdoor. Inside, the residence has the sort of layout that you’d expect of a penthouse property: a sprawling living room and dining room, three bedrooms and three bathrooms, a primary suite with a dressing room attached plus a separate space for a home gym. It’s easily accessible from the outside world, too—the elevator opens directly into the penthouse foyer. In addition to the 3,065-square-foot...
REAL ESTATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Realtors#Humanity Realtors Inc#Arlington Realty Inc#Idx
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

1006 Arncliffe Road

Investor's Special. Brand New Central a/c Unit and Newer Gas Furnace Less than Two Years Old. Forced Hot Air Heat. Spacious bedrooms with ceiling fans installed. Rear shed is included in sale. Appliances include Front Load Washer and Front Load Gas Dryer and Like New Fridge, dishwasher and over the counter microwave.
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

7 Wild Cherry Court

Beautiful remodeled end unit townhome in sought after Reisterstown. New kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite countertop, modern tile backslash and high end cabinets. Updated bathrooms. Walk-in closet with installed shelving system for the master bedroom. The whole house was freshly painted. Wood floor at the bedroom level and in the basement. Tile floor at the main level. High end laundry set. Fully finished basement, you can use the rec room as the fourth bedroom if needed, because there is a full bath in the basement. Fenced in backyard. Brand new deck using composite material - zero maintenance. Two assigned parking space right in front of the house. Come see and move in before the holiday!
REAL ESTATE
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

8219 Paige Road

Welcome home to the cutest rambler sitting on 6 acres with a three door separate garage with electric. This home is full of charm and personal touches. Updated kitchen, that opens into the fenced backkyard. New floors and countertops throughout Unfinished walk out basement. You won't want to leave the serenity of the property looking out over the grassy field and trees. This is your own little piece of paradise. You won't want to miss this!
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

4504 6TH Street S

Great opportunity to build on a level almost 9,000 square foot lot in sought-after North Barcroft. VALUE IS IN THE LAND. New construction can be found all around. Listing courtesy of Century 21 New Millennium. ©2021 Bright MLS, All Rights Reserved. IDX information is provided exclusively for consumers' personal, non-commercial...
MLS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
MLS
NewsBreak
Real Estate
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

24 Dunwich Road

BEAUTIFUL AND BRIGHT SPLIT LEVEL HOME IN DESIRABLE LOCATION WITH OVER 1,800 SQ. FT. OF LIVING SPACE! Features include gleaming hardwood floors throughout, an inviting living room with crown molding, a spacious eat-in kitchen with a breakfast area with built-in desk, ample cabinet space, and Quartz counters, upper level with 3 generously sized bedrooms with a hall bath, finished lower level with a large family room with a wood burning fireplace, workshop that can be finished to add more living space, a half bath, and laundry room, a rear screened in porch overlooking the large fenced yard with a storage shed which is perfect for entertaining, a 1 car garage with 2 additional driveway parking spaces with an electric car charger and solar panels to keep utility bills low. The location can't be beat - minutes to tons of shopping and restaurants and convenient to major roadways. Solar panels are owned so there is no lease for the new buyer to assume. Pack your bags and move right in!
REAL ESTATE
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

1211 Corbett Road

Every person, including agents/representatives, must sign Hold Harmless Agreement, and Seller Addendum, and deliver the same to Listing Agent prior to any persons entering the home. Sold Strictly As-Is, Buyer to verify accuracy of all information.Sale is Contingent Upon Third Party ApprovalCharming home needing major restoration or tear-down in well sought after northern Baltimore County community.
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

18296 Democracy Avenue

WELCOME HOME! Very well maintained 3 level townhome with one car garage. This spacious end unit offers over 2,000 square feet of finished living space. 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms on the top level. Washer/Dryer, which do convey, are on the middle level along with the family room and stylish kitchen. Great location near I-95 and Route 1.
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

5218 Illinois Avenue NW

PRIME LOCATION : AN END SEMI DETACHED HOUSE WITH A POTENTIAL OF ADDITIONS IN THE GREAT PETWORTH NEIGHBORHOOD.. A Vintage 3BR/2BA end-unit row home with hardwood floors and old Victorian charm. THE MAIN LEVEL WITH A living room, separate dining room, galley kitchen featuring lots of cabinet and counter space, gas cooking, dishwasher, and disposal. Adjoining family room off the kitchen and dining room with rear exit. The top floor has two spacious bedrooms and full bathroom with tub shower. A fully-finished lower level with galley kitchen, bedroom and full bath. Rear detached garage and plenty of on-street parking in a quiet neighborhood. Lorenzo Larry Allen Memorial Park is nearby for dog walking and relaxing. Minutes away from commuter Route 29 and New Hampshire Avenue. Convenient for shopping and errands at Safeway, Organic Market, CVS, Bank of America or grab a snack or meal at Popeye+GGs, Sunrise Caribbean, or Pan Lourdes Bakery. Other entertainment opportunities at the nearby William R. Morris jr Memorial Stadium and William H.G. Fitzgerald Tennis Center. This property offers the distinctive charm of the DC row house, rent-ready units, great neighborhood, and lots of shopping, dining, and commuter choices. DON'T WAIT! Schedule your viewing appointment TODAY!THE PLACE IS VACANT AND PICTURES WILL BE AVAILABLE SOON.
REAL ESTATE
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

Preakness Drive , #16

Listing courtesy of Steen Realty Inc. ©2021 Bright MLS, All Rights Reserved. IDX information is provided exclusively for consumers' personal, non-commercial use and may not be used for any purpose other than to identify prospective properties consumers may be interested in purchasing. Some properties which appear for sale may no longer be available because they are for instance, under contract, sold, or are no longer being offered for sale. Information is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed accurate by the MLS or Arlington Realty, Inc.. Some real estate firms do not participate in IDX and their listings do not appear on this website. Some properties listed with participating firms do not appear on this website at the request of the seller. Data last updated: 2021-11-06T16:52:30.04.
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

405 Shortbow Trail

WELCOME HOME! This beautiful bi-level home offers so MUCH! Walking into this Newly remolded kitchen with a custom large granted Island, lots of cabinet space, tile backsplash. Open floor plan, New appliances, new flooring. recently updated bathrooms. Right off the kitchen lets not forget about the perfect screened-in porch, great for your morning coffee, or late evening glass of wine. . The home features 5 bedrooms, with 3 full bathrooms, bonus lower level Livingroom. A full bathroom lower level with a large bedroom, fully finished basement, freshly painted. This home has tons of storage and closet space. This beautiful home has so much to offer with a large flat backyard, large storage shed with loft 12x14. Did I mention how it's nestled on a quiet street. This home will not last, set up your showing today!
REAL ESTATE
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

02 Madrona Lane

BY APPOINTMENT ONLY - Four Seasons at The Villas at Virginia Crossing offers resort-style living in a picturesque location. Relax and enjoy all that our community has to offer! The Seton Hall is our end-unit home design with extra windows and side entrance. Spacious open floorplan with main level living. Main level includes primary bedroom, spacious great room, large kitchen with island and pantry, home office and laundry room. Plus the upper level includes a 2nd bedroom and bath with large open loft area; or option for a 3rd bedroom. Choose the covered rear deck/patio for that special outdoor living space. Prices subject to change. Location premiums may apply. Renderings/photos representative only.
REAL ESTATE
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

877 Waterford Drive

The Seller has loved this location and this home. When you walk in, you will see why. It is cozy and welcoming. The main level features plenty of living spaces - large Kitchen/Family Room, Dining Room, and additional Living Room or Office/exercise Room. This level has newer laminate flooring throughout. Updated half bath. Main level laundry. The upper level features three generously-sized bedrooms. Primary bath has a beautifully-tiled shower. Bedrooms have (newer) ceiling fans. Fenced rear yard, shed, driveway parking. HOA includes roof/wood trim replacement/snow removal/front lawn mowing. Close to commuter routes, shopping, restaurants. Nature path to Carroll Creek and Baker Park is just steps away!
REAL ESTATE
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

1000 Cold Bottom Road

Custom New England Country Colonial built with vintage materials hand-selected & used liberally: Such as random-width walnut floors; exposed beams; native stone. Visually interesting & spacious with lodge-style family room & kitchen; 3 fireplaces; 1st floor Master Suite with sitting room, walk-in closet & Master Bath; 2-story foyer with winding staircase; quest bedroom with fireplace; In-law apartment with separate entrance over 2-car attached garage & deck; 4-car detached carriage house with 4 offices & full bath above plus a Widows Walk; Covered front porch; brick patios; No Restrictions on this 3 acre corner lot surrounded by mountain laurel, dogwoods, stands of white oak and assorted native hardwoods. Conveniently located 30 mins. from Baltimore, 10 mins. from Hunt Valley & 5 mins. from I-83. All this within the Sparks/Hereford school zones.
REAL ESTATE
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

19747 Green Village Drive

Welcome to the Mendelssohn, where the convenience of townhome living meets the amenities of a single family home. On the main living level, an enormous Country Kitchen with a large island opens onto a bright and airy Living Room, perfect for entertaining and featuring either a handy coat closet or a conveniently placed powder room. Upstairs are two spacious extra bedrooms with ample closet space and a hall bath, and a generous primary Bedroom that features an optional tray ceiling and a huge walk-in closet. A separate primary Bath features an optional dual vanity and optional oversized tub; or choose the opt. oversized shower. For a truly spa-like experience, select the Luxury primary Bath with separate soaking tub and shower. No matter what you choose, you'll still have a convenient 2nd floor laundry with room for side-by-side washer and dryer. Several lower level floor plans are available depending on community all feature options for a finished Recreation Room, Study, and Powder Room or Bath. Photos are representative. Lot Premium may apply.
REAL ESTATE
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

52 Marlborough Road

Level and cleared 1.57 acre building lot with driveway entrance installed off Marlborough Point Rd. in area of fine homes. Approved for 4 bedroom Microfast septic system and drilled well. Close to Aquia Landing Park and Crows Nest Kayak launch. 4 miles to VRE and 20 minutes to Old Town Fredericksburg.
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

837 Brinkwood Road

This rare gem is a great find! Tucked away in tree-lined Hunting Ridge, this home is waiting for its new owners to make it their own. So many possibilities. Currently set up as 2 units - 1st and 2nd floor each has a 3 bed, 1 bath apartment - with full kitchen, dining room and living room - and separate meters/entrances, plus a full basement. Ideal for homeowner that wants to live in one unit and rent the other (or use for guests). OR convert it to a huge single family home with tons of finished space (2400 sf+) and a full unfinished 1200 sf walkout basement with rough-in - great for storage, or add more living space. Priced well below market value to allow for new owner to update to their liking - and still have plenty of equity. One renovation the new owner will NOT need to worry about for many years (maybe ever) is the 2 year young, beautiful GAF Slateline roof (Antique Slate style) with lifetime transferrable manufactures warranty. This stunning roof was installed by licensed contractors, with Baltimore city permits pulled and the Hunting Ridge historic neighborhood written approval. Other great features include: Dual-level covered front porch; hardwood floors throughout 1st and 2nd floor, big unfinished attic, and huge back yard. Easy to show. Come and see this one-of-a-kind home! It might end up being the best decision you ever made.
REAL ESTATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy