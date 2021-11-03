26547 Meadow Land Lane

This 1656 Sq. Ft. Home built in the 1900's has a total of 3 bedrooms on the 2nd floor and 1 bedroom and 1 full bathroom on the main floor. This home is located in the Beautiful Historic Town of New Market, VA. The home is within walking distance of several fast food establishments and the World Famous Southern Kitchen that is known for it's Signature Delicious Fried Chicken and home cooked meals as well as several banks and small shops. The home had Vinyl Siding and Replacement Windows installed in the last couple years. A covered front Porch offers the perfect setting for you to enjoy that First cup of coffee watching the sun come up before heading out to work and then at the end of a hectic day at work while waiting to eat dinner you can relax and socialize with your neighbors before retiring for the night. There are 2 storage buildings in the back yard. The house is being SOLD AS IS!! If the purchaser desires a home inspection or any other type ofinspections they will be for informational purposes only. If you are a Contractor, Investor or someone who has some a few free hours to spare and with a little TLC this special little gem can sparkle and shine once again. Call Today for your own personal private showing.

REAL ESTATE ・ 10 HOURS AGO