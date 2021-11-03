CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Real Estate

26547 Meadow Land Lane

arlingtonrealtyinc.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis beautiful well maintained home located in the highly desired Misty Creek Community offers over 1800 sq ft of living space on just over 1 acre of land with an inground pool. This home has so much to provide...

www.arlingtonrealtyinc.com

Comments / 0

Related
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

6507 Hazelwood Avenue

Welcoming front porch takes you into an updated home with creative floor plan. This home can house a larger family. Four to five bedrooms w/ 3 full baths await your visit. Main level is all open w/wood floors, beautiful kitchen w/8 foot long island, 5 burner gas stove, refrigerator w/freezer on bottom, white cabinets & dishwasher in island. Wood burning fireplace in living room, wine bar close by! Don't miss the pantry/spice closet at top of stairs by kitchen. Two bedrooms on main level with full bath featuring pocket door, linen closet and jacuzzi tub. Upstairs offers another bedroom with potential for office/nursery and full bath between the two rooms. Don't miss all the storage areas upstairs. Unique set up in lower level w/ glass block windows has the very large Master Bedroom w/ built in shelves, desk, etc. Walk-in closet w/ barn sliding doors. Make sure you open all doors in this area because workshop is behind one of those doors. Full bath with potential for another bedroom downstairs, if needed. Outside exit from basement leads to back yard. Fenced rear yard features deck off kitchen w/patio below and a 15' round pool which is 4 1/2 ft deep. All pool equipment and deck/stairs convey. Approximate ages of "things" - gas furnace, CAC & water heater (3 yrs), roof w/architectural shingles (4 yrs.), W/D & laundry sink (less than 1 yr), windows (2010). Make an appointment to see this home and make it yours!!! Although owners have maintained this home, they welcome buyers to have a home inspection for their information. However, home is being sold "as is".
HOME & GARDEN
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

44-P Ridge Road

Located in a beautifully cared for court full of proud owners! This three bedroom home has a large addition with a panoramic view of the protected woodlands. A remodeled kitchen with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances offers loads of storage and a pantry closet! All new paint throughout and refinished hardwood floors. Heated and cooled with the ductless mini-split system. A separate laundry room offers additional storage and a full size front loading washer and dryer. A designated parking spot is located directly in front of the home.
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

1517 Locust

Professional pics to come when full cleaning is done - It seems too good to be true but it's not! You can get over 2000sqft with 4 bedrooms, 3 full baths, open concept plus room separation, completely renovated home with a multi-car driveway on a huge lot, under 250k! Huge open kitchen with quartz countertops, island with stove, more cabinets and counter space that you could ever need, double oven and so much more! Stainless steel appliances, soft closing cabinets and drawers - a dream gourmet kitchen even most homes twice this price don't have! y Gorgeous bathrooms as well with granite countertop vanities and beautiful tile, huge primary suite with amazing bathroom and walk in closet. Laundry with washer and dryer on main level, the same as the primary suite and another bedroom which makes 2 full bathrooms on the main level and 2 on the upper with another full bathroom. Gleaming hardwood floors, ceramic tile and new carpet. Brand new windows, hvac/ a/c, water heater - this is one you have to see to believe! Because of the large shared room set ups, amount of bathrooms and bedrooms might be a great roommate or housing house, halfway house or assisted living facility! Buyer to determine any feasibility with city.
REAL ESTATE
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

2957 4H PARK Road

Great Investment-Do the Math. Rare Opportunity Residential/ Commercial with Detached Apartment. Income producing property or ideal for multi generational living option. The main dwelling has over 1800 sq ft of living area plus 720 sq ft finished basement. The 600 sq ft apartment is currently rented out for $900 a month. The lovely farmhouse Circa 1944 has much of the original character plus recent updates a perfect mix of old and new. The newer section of the home offers open living area with large family room and eating area off the kitchen. Updates include kitchen with hickory cabinets and granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances and hardwood floors. The original section of the home offers formal dining room and spacious living room with electric fireplace and antique mantel, original hardwoods plus sunroom. Three bedrooms on the upper level with beautiful, remolded bath with cork floor. Basement is finished with family/game room and full bath, utility room and laundry room. A private fenced in rear yard with patio and enclosed porch are delightful for entertaining or just relaxing. The detached one-bedroom updated apartment with large bedroom, open living and kitchen area, office/den, full bath, and fenced yard. Beautifully landscaped park like setting is within the town limits of Historic Centreville. Includes 2 sheds, kennel and dog fence. The property is zoned General Commercial C-2 Zoning with many possibilities including home occupations and business including retail shops, B&B, short term rental, day care among other permitted uses. Zoning regulations in disclosure. Property is serviced by town sewer, private well. See Floor Plan in Photos.
CENTREVILLE, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Family Room#Living Space#Laundry Room#Misty Creek Community
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

1006 Arncliffe Road

Investor's Special. Brand New Central a/c Unit and Newer Gas Furnace Less than Two Years Old. Forced Hot Air Heat. Spacious bedrooms with ceiling fans installed. Rear shed is included in sale. Appliances include Front Load Washer and Front Load Gas Dryer and Like New Fridge, dishwasher and over the counter microwave.
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

8219 Paige Road

Welcome home to the cutest rambler sitting on 6 acres with a three door separate garage with electric. This home is full of charm and personal touches. Updated kitchen, that opens into the fenced backkyard. New floors and countertops throughout Unfinished walk out basement. You won't want to leave the serenity of the property looking out over the grassy field and trees. This is your own little piece of paradise. You won't want to miss this!
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

18296 Democracy Avenue

WELCOME HOME! Very well maintained 3 level townhome with one car garage. This spacious end unit offers over 2,000 square feet of finished living space. 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms on the top level. Washer/Dryer, which do convey, are on the middle level along with the family room and stylish kitchen. Great location near I-95 and Route 1.
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

5218 Illinois Avenue NW

PRIME LOCATION : AN END SEMI DETACHED HOUSE WITH A POTENTIAL OF ADDITIONS IN THE GREAT PETWORTH NEIGHBORHOOD.. A Vintage 3BR/2BA end-unit row home with hardwood floors and old Victorian charm. THE MAIN LEVEL WITH A living room, separate dining room, galley kitchen featuring lots of cabinet and counter space, gas cooking, dishwasher, and disposal. Adjoining family room off the kitchen and dining room with rear exit. The top floor has two spacious bedrooms and full bathroom with tub shower. A fully-finished lower level with galley kitchen, bedroom and full bath. Rear detached garage and plenty of on-street parking in a quiet neighborhood. Lorenzo Larry Allen Memorial Park is nearby for dog walking and relaxing. Minutes away from commuter Route 29 and New Hampshire Avenue. Convenient for shopping and errands at Safeway, Organic Market, CVS, Bank of America or grab a snack or meal at Popeye+GGs, Sunrise Caribbean, or Pan Lourdes Bakery. Other entertainment opportunities at the nearby William R. Morris jr Memorial Stadium and William H.G. Fitzgerald Tennis Center. This property offers the distinctive charm of the DC row house, rent-ready units, great neighborhood, and lots of shopping, dining, and commuter choices. DON'T WAIT! Schedule your viewing appointment TODAY!THE PLACE IS VACANT AND PICTURES WILL BE AVAILABLE SOON.
REAL ESTATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

7 Wild Cherry Court

Beautiful remodeled end unit townhome in sought after Reisterstown. New kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite countertop, modern tile backslash and high end cabinets. Updated bathrooms. Walk-in closet with installed shelving system for the master bedroom. The whole house was freshly painted. Wood floor at the bedroom level and in the basement. Tile floor at the main level. High end laundry set. Fully finished basement, you can use the rec room as the fourth bedroom if needed, because there is a full bath in the basement. Fenced in backyard. Brand new deck using composite material - zero maintenance. Two assigned parking space right in front of the house. Come see and move in before the holiday!
REAL ESTATE
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

139 W Lee Street

This 1656 Sq. Ft. Home built in the 1900's has a total of 3 bedrooms on the 2nd floor and 1 bedroom and 1 full bathroom on the main floor. This home is located in the Beautiful Historic Town of New Market, VA. The home is within walking distance of several fast food establishments and the World Famous Southern Kitchen that is known for it's Signature Delicious Fried Chicken and home cooked meals as well as several banks and small shops. The home had Vinyl Siding and Replacement Windows installed in the last couple years. A covered front Porch offers the perfect setting for you to enjoy that First cup of coffee watching the sun come up before heading out to work and then at the end of a hectic day at work while waiting to eat dinner you can relax and socialize with your neighbors before retiring for the night. There are 2 storage buildings in the back yard. The house is being SOLD AS IS!! If the purchaser desires a home inspection or any other type ofinspections they will be for informational purposes only. If you are a Contractor, Investor or someone who has some a few free hours to spare and with a little TLC this special little gem can sparkle and shine once again. Call Today for your own personal private showing.
REAL ESTATE
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

1090 Ramblewood Pl

Gorgeous 4-bedroom 2.5-bath colonial, located on a corner lot in popular Raintree neighborhood. Only 10 minutes to UVA and Downtown. Updates include kitchen with stainless steel appliances, including huge wolf refrigerator, cherry cabinets, granite countertops, tiled back splash and wine fridge. New carpets just installed throughout. One car garage. New HVAC installed in 2020. Large family room with wood-burning fireplace plus a second sitting room that opens onto dining room. Spacious master suite with vaulted ceiling plus 3 additional bedrooms and a full bath on the upper level. Walk-out basement offers additional flex space and is plumbed for an additional bathroom. Relax on the front porch, back deck or fenced back yard. Convenient to Charlottesville and surrounding areas.,Cherry Cabinets,Granite Counter,Fireplace in Family Room.
REAL ESTATE
Robb Report

This $12.3 Million London Penthouse Has Two Terraces With Space for Dining—and a Hot Tub

One terrace is good; two are unquestionably better. A home in London’s South Kensington neighborhood with that layout has just listed for $12.3 million, and it’s an ideal setup for those looking to live a bit more indoor-outdoor. Inside, the residence has the sort of layout that you’d expect of a penthouse property: a sprawling living room and dining room, three bedrooms and three bathrooms, a primary suite with a dressing room attached plus a separate space for a home gym. It’s easily accessible from the outside world, too—the elevator opens directly into the penthouse foyer. In addition to the 3,065-square-foot...
REAL ESTATE
Axios Charlotte

Hot homes: 5 houses for sale in Charlotte starting at $295K

This real estate roundup is proudly presented by The Redbud Group, creating great experiences. Here’s one of their favorite listings this week: 1966 Flushing Court: $189,000 Neighborhood: Shannon Park Realtor: Olivia Hwang at The Redbud Group Features: Open layout, neutral finishes, patio with a privacy fence. Specs: 2 beds, 2.5 baths, 1,178 square feet Looking for a […] The post Hot homes: 5 houses for sale in Charlotte starting at $295K appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
CHARLOTTE, NC
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

1000 Cold Bottom Road

Custom New England Country Colonial built with vintage materials hand-selected & used liberally: Such as random-width walnut floors; exposed beams; native stone. Visually interesting & spacious with lodge-style family room & kitchen; 3 fireplaces; 1st floor Master Suite with sitting room, walk-in closet & Master Bath; 2-story foyer with winding staircase; quest bedroom with fireplace; In-law apartment with separate entrance over 2-car attached garage & deck; 4-car detached carriage house with 4 offices & full bath above plus a Widows Walk; Covered front porch; brick patios; No Restrictions on this 3 acre corner lot surrounded by mountain laurel, dogwoods, stands of white oak and assorted native hardwoods. Conveniently located 30 mins. from Baltimore, 10 mins. from Hunt Valley & 5 mins. from I-83. All this within the Sparks/Hereford school zones.
REAL ESTATE
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

19747 Green Village Drive

Welcome to the Mendelssohn, where the convenience of townhome living meets the amenities of a single family home. On the main living level, an enormous Country Kitchen with a large island opens onto a bright and airy Living Room, perfect for entertaining and featuring either a handy coat closet or a conveniently placed powder room. Upstairs are two spacious extra bedrooms with ample closet space and a hall bath, and a generous primary Bedroom that features an optional tray ceiling and a huge walk-in closet. A separate primary Bath features an optional dual vanity and optional oversized tub; or choose the opt. oversized shower. For a truly spa-like experience, select the Luxury primary Bath with separate soaking tub and shower. No matter what you choose, you'll still have a convenient 2nd floor laundry with room for side-by-side washer and dryer. Several lower level floor plans are available depending on community all feature options for a finished Recreation Room, Study, and Powder Room or Bath. Photos are representative. Lot Premium may apply.
REAL ESTATE
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

117 N Cannon Avenue

***Own For Less Than Rent*** Or Have a Solid Rental***2 Bedroom 1 Bath Home Located in the East End of Hagerstown. Main Level Offers Living, Dining, Kitchen, Full Bath and Laundry/Mudroom that Leads to a Deck and a Fenced Side Yard. Upstairs Has Loft/Pass Through Bedroom and a 2nd Bedroom.
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

837 Brinkwood Road

This rare gem is a great find! Tucked away in tree-lined Hunting Ridge, this home is waiting for its new owners to make it their own. So many possibilities. Currently set up as 2 units - 1st and 2nd floor each has a 3 bed, 1 bath apartment - with full kitchen, dining room and living room - and separate meters/entrances, plus a full basement. Ideal for homeowner that wants to live in one unit and rent the other (or use for guests). OR convert it to a huge single family home with tons of finished space (2400 sf+) and a full unfinished 1200 sf walkout basement with rough-in - great for storage, or add more living space. Priced well below market value to allow for new owner to update to their liking - and still have plenty of equity. One renovation the new owner will NOT need to worry about for many years (maybe ever) is the 2 year young, beautiful GAF Slateline roof (Antique Slate style) with lifetime transferrable manufactures warranty. This stunning roof was installed by licensed contractors, with Baltimore city permits pulled and the Hunting Ridge historic neighborhood written approval. Other great features include: Dual-level covered front porch; hardwood floors throughout 1st and 2nd floor, big unfinished attic, and huge back yard. Easy to show. Come and see this one-of-a-kind home! It might end up being the best decision you ever made.
REAL ESTATE
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

52 Marlborough Road

Level and cleared 1.57 acre building lot with driveway entrance installed off Marlborough Point Rd. in area of fine homes. Approved for 4 bedroom Microfast septic system and drilled well. Close to Aquia Landing Park and Crows Nest Kayak launch. 4 miles to VRE and 20 minutes to Old Town Fredericksburg.
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

719 Hamlen Road

LOOKING FOR YOUR NEXT RENOVATION PROJECT - THIS IS IT! Charming rancher in Munroe Gardens with tons of potential. Single level living featuring a large living room, eat-in kitchen with vaulted ceilings, 3 bedrooms and 1 full bath, a large rear yard, and driveway parking. Convenient to lots of shopping and a quick commute to major roadways. Sold As-Is!
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

24 Dunwich Road

BEAUTIFUL AND BRIGHT SPLIT LEVEL HOME IN DESIRABLE LOCATION WITH OVER 1,800 SQ. FT. OF LIVING SPACE! Features include gleaming hardwood floors throughout, an inviting living room with crown molding, a spacious eat-in kitchen with a breakfast area with built-in desk, ample cabinet space, and Quartz counters, upper level with 3 generously sized bedrooms with a hall bath, finished lower level with a large family room with a wood burning fireplace, workshop that can be finished to add more living space, a half bath, and laundry room, a rear screened in porch overlooking the large fenced yard with a storage shed which is perfect for entertaining, a 1 car garage with 2 additional driveway parking spaces with an electric car charger and solar panels to keep utility bills low. The location can't be beat - minutes to tons of shopping and restaurants and convenient to major roadways. Solar panels are owned so there is no lease for the new buyer to assume. Pack your bags and move right in!
REAL ESTATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy