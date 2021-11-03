CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
4118 Meade Street NE

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDetached single family home ready for your buyer. Rare opportunity to own a home in the Lily Ponds neighborhood. Home features four bedrooms and two and half baths and large fenced yard with patio. Updated kitchen and windows. Two paved parking...

44-P Ridge Road

Located in a beautifully cared for court full of proud owners! This three bedroom home has a large addition with a panoramic view of the protected woodlands. A remodeled kitchen with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances offers loads of storage and a pantry closet! All new paint throughout and refinished hardwood floors. Heated and cooled with the ductless mini-split system. A separate laundry room offers additional storage and a full size front loading washer and dryer. A designated parking spot is located directly in front of the home.
6507 Hazelwood Avenue

Welcoming front porch takes you into an updated home with creative floor plan. This home can house a larger family. Four to five bedrooms w/ 3 full baths await your visit. Main level is all open w/wood floors, beautiful kitchen w/8 foot long island, 5 burner gas stove, refrigerator w/freezer on bottom, white cabinets & dishwasher in island. Wood burning fireplace in living room, wine bar close by! Don't miss the pantry/spice closet at top of stairs by kitchen. Two bedrooms on main level with full bath featuring pocket door, linen closet and jacuzzi tub. Upstairs offers another bedroom with potential for office/nursery and full bath between the two rooms. Don't miss all the storage areas upstairs. Unique set up in lower level w/ glass block windows has the very large Master Bedroom w/ built in shelves, desk, etc. Walk-in closet w/ barn sliding doors. Make sure you open all doors in this area because workshop is behind one of those doors. Full bath with potential for another bedroom downstairs, if needed. Outside exit from basement leads to back yard. Fenced rear yard features deck off kitchen w/patio below and a 15' round pool which is 4 1/2 ft deep. All pool equipment and deck/stairs convey. Approximate ages of "things" - gas furnace, CAC & water heater (3 yrs), roof w/architectural shingles (4 yrs.), W/D & laundry sink (less than 1 yr), windows (2010). Make an appointment to see this home and make it yours!!! Although owners have maintained this home, they welcome buyers to have a home inspection for their information. However, home is being sold "as is".
1517 Locust

Professional pics to come when full cleaning is done - It seems too good to be true but it's not! You can get over 2000sqft with 4 bedrooms, 3 full baths, open concept plus room separation, completely renovated home with a multi-car driveway on a huge lot, under 250k! Huge open kitchen with quartz countertops, island with stove, more cabinets and counter space that you could ever need, double oven and so much more! Stainless steel appliances, soft closing cabinets and drawers - a dream gourmet kitchen even most homes twice this price don't have! y Gorgeous bathrooms as well with granite countertop vanities and beautiful tile, huge primary suite with amazing bathroom and walk in closet. Laundry with washer and dryer on main level, the same as the primary suite and another bedroom which makes 2 full bathrooms on the main level and 2 on the upper with another full bathroom. Gleaming hardwood floors, ceramic tile and new carpet. Brand new windows, hvac/ a/c, water heater - this is one you have to see to believe! Because of the large shared room set ups, amount of bathrooms and bedrooms might be a great roommate or housing house, halfway house or assisted living facility! Buyer to determine any feasibility with city.
2957 4H PARK Road

Great Investment-Do the Math. Rare Opportunity Residential/ Commercial with Detached Apartment. Income producing property or ideal for multi generational living option. The main dwelling has over 1800 sq ft of living area plus 720 sq ft finished basement. The 600 sq ft apartment is currently rented out for $900 a month. The lovely farmhouse Circa 1944 has much of the original character plus recent updates a perfect mix of old and new. The newer section of the home offers open living area with large family room and eating area off the kitchen. Updates include kitchen with hickory cabinets and granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances and hardwood floors. The original section of the home offers formal dining room and spacious living room with electric fireplace and antique mantel, original hardwoods plus sunroom. Three bedrooms on the upper level with beautiful, remolded bath with cork floor. Basement is finished with family/game room and full bath, utility room and laundry room. A private fenced in rear yard with patio and enclosed porch are delightful for entertaining or just relaxing. The detached one-bedroom updated apartment with large bedroom, open living and kitchen area, office/den, full bath, and fenced yard. Beautifully landscaped park like setting is within the town limits of Historic Centreville. Includes 2 sheds, kennel and dog fence. The property is zoned General Commercial C-2 Zoning with many possibilities including home occupations and business including retail shops, B&B, short term rental, day care among other permitted uses. Zoning regulations in disclosure. Property is serviced by town sewer, private well. See Floor Plan in Photos.
CENTREVILLE, VA
1006 Arncliffe Road

Investor's Special. Brand New Central a/c Unit and Newer Gas Furnace Less than Two Years Old. Forced Hot Air Heat. Spacious bedrooms with ceiling fans installed. Rear shed is included in sale. Appliances include Front Load Washer and Front Load Gas Dryer and Like New Fridge, dishwasher and over the counter microwave.
9118 Cherrytree Drive

OPEN HOUSE SUNDAY 11/07 FROM 1-4 PM. EXCEPTIONALLY SPACIOUS SPLIT FOYER 5BR, 3BA. IN EXCLUSIVE MT VERNON NEIGHBORHOOD. FRESHLY PAINTED. HARDWOOD FLOOR UPPER LEVEL, DECK OFF DINNING ROOM OVERLOOKS MAGNIFICENT GROUNDS. NEW CARPET ON LOWER LEVEL W/GAS FIREPLACE IN FAMILY ROOM. CLOSE TO MOUNT VERNON ESTATE, COUNTRY CLUB, GWM PARKWAY AND WALKING DISTANCE TO ELEMENTARY SCHOOL. A LOT OF HOME FOR THIS PRICE.
MOUNT VERNON, VA
Take a look at these homes on the market in Lincoln

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: The Murphy-Sheldon House. A big historical beauty is the best way to describe this property! With over 4000 finished sq. ft., you'll find 6
LINCOLN, NE
Preakness Drive , #16

7803 Oracle Place

Renovated to perfection! Top$$$ remodeled - A Stunning and Tasteful 3-floor Townhome Backs To Cabin John Park for a beautiful view!! Sparkling & Totally Neutral! On a Cul-de-sac location! Gleaming Hardwood Floor throughout Main Level. Fabulous new kitchen with Quartz countertop/stainless appliances/backsplash/bay window/table space! Elegant formal Dining & Living rooms with French doors leading to deck overlooking forest! Modern-designed master bathroom with a Freestanding Oval Shape Tub +-+G+G Enlarged separated glass-enclosed shower with a natural stone scheme- Skylights- Dual sink vanity! The large master bedroom has a high-ceiling back to the private backyard! Daylight & finished walkout basement with a large recreation room, an additional brand NEW powder room, and a fireplace! Fresh paint! Plenty of guest parking at this Cul-de-sac! Minutes to Cabin John Shopping Centers/Montgomery Mall/270. Come see this amazing value for yourself. Get your agent to schedule a TOUR and write a contract before someone else does! (Enjoy & be safe: Pls follow the Covid-19 guidelines). ** Buyer and buyer's agent should verify all listing information, including but not limited to school information, taxes, and HOA information.
18296 Democracy Avenue

WELCOME HOME! Very well maintained 3 level townhome with one car garage. This spacious end unit offers over 2,000 square feet of finished living space. 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms on the top level. Washer/Dryer, which do convey, are on the middle level along with the family room and stylish kitchen. Great location near I-95 and Route 1.
7 Wild Cherry Court

Beautiful remodeled end unit townhome in sought after Reisterstown. New kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite countertop, modern tile backslash and high end cabinets. Updated bathrooms. Walk-in closet with installed shelving system for the master bedroom. The whole house was freshly painted. Wood floor at the bedroom level and in the basement. Tile floor at the main level. High end laundry set. Fully finished basement, you can use the rec room as the fourth bedroom if needed, because there is a full bath in the basement. Fenced in backyard. Brand new deck using composite material - zero maintenance. Two assigned parking space right in front of the house. Come see and move in before the holiday!
Bumpy Oak Road

$125,000 STATUS: Active ON SITE: TODAY ID#: MDCH2005418. 10 plus acre lot perfect for dream home in private seclusion. No HOA and 10 acres is a dream scenario to build your dream house just minutes from route 210 Indian Head Highway and La Plata and Bryans Road. This is a three lot subdivision with all lots being at least 10 acres. The perc sites are approved and waiting for your plans and imagination. House location is ideally located in the middle of the lot with a spectacular view of the valley on the lot that will give you views of magnificent hardwood trees with plenty of wildlife. The lot runs from Bumpy Oak Road to back of large farm. The lot is presently zoned as a farm. This is an ideal building lot in an awesome location. Make an approintment to walk the property today!!!
LA PLATA, MD
6661 Green Ash Drive

Welcome to this well taken care of end unit townhouse. Featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, and 2 half baths..Fully finished basement with den and custom made wet bar. Renovated Hall bath with heated floors. Renovated kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Nice size deck with fenced yard. ©2021 Bright MLS,...
02 Madrona Lane

BY APPOINTMENT ONLY - Four Seasons at The Villas at Virginia Crossing offers resort-style living in a picturesque location. Relax and enjoy all that our community has to offer! The Seton Hall is our end-unit home design with extra windows and side entrance. Spacious open floorplan with main level living. Main level includes primary bedroom, spacious great room, large kitchen with island and pantry, home office and laundry room. Plus the upper level includes a 2nd bedroom and bath with large open loft area; or option for a 3rd bedroom. Choose the covered rear deck/patio for that special outdoor living space. Prices subject to change. Location premiums may apply. Renderings/photos representative only.
5218 Illinois Avenue NW

PRIME LOCATION : AN END SEMI DETACHED HOUSE WITH A POTENTIAL OF ADDITIONS IN THE GREAT PETWORTH NEIGHBORHOOD.. A Vintage 3BR/2BA end-unit row home with hardwood floors and old Victorian charm. THE MAIN LEVEL WITH A living room, separate dining room, galley kitchen featuring lots of cabinet and counter space, gas cooking, dishwasher, and disposal. Adjoining family room off the kitchen and dining room with rear exit. The top floor has two spacious bedrooms and full bathroom with tub shower. A fully-finished lower level with galley kitchen, bedroom and full bath. Rear detached garage and plenty of on-street parking in a quiet neighborhood. Lorenzo Larry Allen Memorial Park is nearby for dog walking and relaxing. Minutes away from commuter Route 29 and New Hampshire Avenue. Convenient for shopping and errands at Safeway, Organic Market, CVS, Bank of America or grab a snack or meal at Popeye+GGs, Sunrise Caribbean, or Pan Lourdes Bakery. Other entertainment opportunities at the nearby William R. Morris jr Memorial Stadium and William H.G. Fitzgerald Tennis Center. This property offers the distinctive charm of the DC row house, rent-ready units, great neighborhood, and lots of shopping, dining, and commuter choices. DON'T WAIT! Schedule your viewing appointment TODAY!THE PLACE IS VACANT AND PICTURES WILL BE AVAILABLE SOON.
877 Waterford Drive

The Seller has loved this location and this home. When you walk in, you will see why. It is cozy and welcoming. The main level features plenty of living spaces - large Kitchen/Family Room, Dining Room, and additional Living Room or Office/exercise Room. This level has newer laminate flooring throughout. Updated half bath. Main level laundry. The upper level features three generously-sized bedrooms. Primary bath has a beautifully-tiled shower. Bedrooms have (newer) ceiling fans. Fenced rear yard, shed, driveway parking. HOA includes roof/wood trim replacement/snow removal/front lawn mowing. Close to commuter routes, shopping, restaurants. Nature path to Carroll Creek and Baker Park is just steps away!
Hot homes: 5 houses for sale in Charlotte starting at $295K

This real estate roundup is proudly presented by The Redbud Group, creating great experiences. Here’s one of their favorite listings this week: 1966 Flushing Court: $189,000 Neighborhood: Shannon Park Realtor: Olivia Hwang at The Redbud Group Features: Open layout, neutral finishes, patio with a privacy fence. Specs: 2 beds, 2.5 baths, 1,178 square feet Looking for a […] The post Hot homes: 5 houses for sale in Charlotte starting at $295K appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
CHARLOTTE, NC
117 N Cannon Avenue

***Own For Less Than Rent*** Or Have a Solid Rental***2 Bedroom 1 Bath Home Located in the East End of Hagerstown. Main Level Offers Living, Dining, Kitchen, Full Bath and Laundry/Mudroom that Leads to a Deck and a Fenced Side Yard. Upstairs Has Loft/Pass Through Bedroom and a 2nd Bedroom.
1000 Cold Bottom Road

Custom New England Country Colonial built with vintage materials hand-selected & used liberally: Such as random-width walnut floors; exposed beams; native stone. Visually interesting & spacious with lodge-style family room & kitchen; 3 fireplaces; 1st floor Master Suite with sitting room, walk-in closet & Master Bath; 2-story foyer with winding staircase; quest bedroom with fireplace; In-law apartment with separate entrance over 2-car attached garage & deck; 4-car detached carriage house with 4 offices & full bath above plus a Widows Walk; Covered front porch; brick patios; No Restrictions on this 3 acre corner lot surrounded by mountain laurel, dogwoods, stands of white oak and assorted native hardwoods. Conveniently located 30 mins. from Baltimore, 10 mins. from Hunt Valley & 5 mins. from I-83. All this within the Sparks/Hereford school zones.
52 Marlborough Road

Level and cleared 1.57 acre building lot with driveway entrance installed off Marlborough Point Rd. in area of fine homes. Approved for 4 bedroom Microfast septic system and drilled well. Close to Aquia Landing Park and Crows Nest Kayak launch. 4 miles to VRE and 20 minutes to Old Town Fredericksburg.
