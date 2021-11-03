4412 Josephine Avenue

This contemporary townhome with 4 bedrooms, 3.5 Baths, move-in ready with lots of potential, is located in the coveted Tuscarora Knolls community. Beautiful hardwood flooring and bay windows in both the living room and dining room. Casual breakfast eat-in kitchen facing towards a huge deck, the kitchen has a ceiling fan, recess lights, wood cabinets, ample granite countertops, and a large sink with new faucet and new disposal. Upper level bedrooms have vaulted ceilings, the luxury en suite with a ceiling fan, large soaking tub, oversized vanity, seperate shower, and a large walk-in closet with built-in shelves all around. Basement has a gas burning fireplace, entertainment/family room with walk-out to the patio leading to a fully fenced backyard. Basement also features a full bathroom, the hallway with a large built-in cabinet and shelves leading to a large office/bedroom with a closet, and a storage room on the outside.This home has a roof that is just 1+ year old, heat pump is 4 year old, smoke alarms, and sprinklers through out .This well desired community has strict rules with off-street parking, You are not OK nor ALLOWED to park in any RESERVED parking, you may park only at designated VISITOR parking and will still need a Temporary Parking Pass. Please be sure to contact and arrange with your real estate agent for a TEMPORARY PARKING PASS, it must be conspicuously displayed on the driver's side of the front and inside the windshield. Cars with no TEMPORARY PARKING PASS or not displayed properly will be towed immediately at the car owner's expense. This warm, cozy home shows well, please come find out for yourself, it won't last! Bring all offers by Friday Nov.12 , at 8:00 PM.

REAL ESTATE ・ 5 HOURS AGO