Burger King Japan On the Beef has been announced by the QSR brand to provide consumers with a way to enjoy the premium flavor of the brand's beef patties and nothing more. The menu item consists of a seasoned beef patty that has been grilled up and served plain to provide patrons with a way to satisfy their craving for meat in a free-from manner. The burger patty offering has been announced alongside the Sauce On the Beef, which is the same but with a Spicy Sauce drizzled on top.

RESTAURANTS ・ 9 DAYS AGO