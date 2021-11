Rappahannock County’s Art Tour each year offers art lovers the rare experience of meeting artists throughout the county and appreciating their fine works in new ways. The reputation and draw of the annual event has grown along with the diversity and recognition of the arts community in Rappahannock. This year, a record number of seven new studio artists have joined the Tour signaling the importance of the event to the artists themselves.

