Dansby Swanson talks winning the World Series as an Atlanta native

Dansby Swanson and the Atlanta Braves have a formidable task in front of them. Against the seasoned Houston Astros, the Braves are in the World Series for the first time since 1999, hoping to win it all for the first time since 1995. On Friday, Swanson will play in the first World Series game in his hometown Atlanta in 22 years. The best-of-seven series is tied, 1-1.

MLB ・ 13 DAYS AGO