CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Dansby Swanson talks winning the World Series as an Atlanta native

FOX Sports
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 'MLB on FOX' team spoke with Dansby Swanson...

www.foxsports.com

Comments / 0

Related
Marietta Daily Journal

POSTPONED: Dansby Swanson appearance at meet-and-greet in Kennesaw

STORY UPDATE: The MDJ has been informed by Academy Sports + Outdoor that the Dansby Swanson appearance set for Wednesday afternoon has been postponed. "We apologize for any inconvenience and look forward to sharing a new date for this event soon," Academy Sports said in a news release. Atlanta Braves...
KENNESAW, GA
dailydodgers.com

Braves’ Dansby Swanson, Jorge Soler Joined Dodgers’ Pedro Guerrero & Steve Yeager In World Series History With Back-To-Back Home Runs

The Atlanta Braves remain one win away from capturing the franchise's first championship since 1995, and en route to reaching that point, Dansby Swanson and Jorge Soler joined former Los Angeles Dodgers teammates Pedro Guerrero and Steve Yeager in World Series history. Swanson and Soler became the third set of teammates to hit game-tying and go-ahead back-to-back home runs in the World Series, as Guerrero and Yeager were last to do so in 1981.
MLB
Marietta Daily Journal

'I’m really bummed': Disappointed fans show up to canceled Dansby Swanson event

KENNESAW — Scores of Atlanta Braves fans trickled into Academy Sports store Wednesday, armed with baseballs, posters and Braves jerseys. They hoped to have their photographs made with the World Series-winning Braves shortstop Dansby Swanson and take home a cherished autograph. But their eager anticipation turned to glum disappointment when...
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dansby Swanson
fox5atlanta.com

Dansby Swanson says it's poetic justice to win in Houston

Houston was the site of Super Bowl LI where the Atlanta Falcons were beat in the second half. Dansby Swanson said that has haunted Atlanta fans since and he believes their World Series win in Houston has vindicated that loss.
NFL
The Decatur Daily

Swanson, Soler homer to put Braves a win away from World Series title

ATLANTA — A guy who spent most of the season in the minors kept the Braves in it. Then the offense finally came to life. Just like that, Atlanta is one win from its first World Series title in 26 years. Dansby Swanson and pinch-hitter Jorge Soler connected for back-to-back...
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Braves#Atlanta#Fox#The Atlanta Braves
Columbia Daily Herald

'A pretty good internship': How Vanderbilt prepared Dansby Swanson to chase World Series glory

Dansby Swanson and the Atlanta Braves have a formidable task in front of them. Against the seasoned Houston Astros, the Braves are in the World Series for the first time since 1999, hoping to win it all for the first time since 1995. On Friday, Swanson will play in the first World Series game in his hometown Atlanta in 22 years. The best-of-seven series is tied, 1-1.
MLB
Sporting News

Dansby Swanson finally has game-changing moment as Braves move within one win of World Series title

ATLANTA — Thirty-two months ago, Dansby Swanson was sitting in a relatively cramped room overlooking the Braves’ spring training complex at the team’s Disney campus. As part of a wide-ranging conversation with Sporting News that morning, he was talking about Duke basketball and the lessons he learned from watching Hall of Fame coach Mike Krzyzewski demanding perfection from his players in an exhibition game.
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World Series
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Atlanta Braves
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
FanSided

3 Braves World Series heroes who won’t be back next season

The Atlanta Braves are on top of the world, and rightly so. But just as the World Series ends, the offseason begins. These Braves won’t be back to potentially repeat. The Braves surprised all of baseball, taking a team without Ronald Acuña, Jr. and a suspect bullpen to the MLB mountaintop. Now, Alex Anthopoulos must start all over again.
MLB
The Spun

Look: Justin Verlander Has Blunt Message For The Astros

Justin Verlander didn’t pitch this season for the Houston Astros as he recovers from Tommy John surgery, but he fired a fastball at the team on Twitter last night. Houston shortstop Carlos Correa is in the middle of another outstanding postseason, and Verlander wants to see the pending free agent rewarded.
MLB
Empire Sports Media

Yankees lose two fan favorites to waivers, letting them walk for nothing

The New York Yankees allowed several fan-favorite players to walk late this week, being claimed off waivers. Acting as a few spark plugs during the regular season due to injury, fans began to show love for infielder Andrew Velazquez, who grew up in the Bronx. Outfielder Greg Allen also spent time with the Yankees in 2021, making 15 appearances and enjoying 37 at-bats.
MLB
FanSided

This Phillies-Yankees trade proposal is absurd

Could the Phillies trade Aaron Nola to the Yankees for Joey Gallo?. Buckle up, Phillies fans, because the offseason just went from zero to sixty with this outrageous trade proposal. On Monday morning, NJ.com suggested that the New York Yankees should send Joey Gallo to the Philadelphia Phillies in exchange...
MLB

Comments / 0

Community Policy