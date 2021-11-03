Dansby Swanson talks winning the World Series as an Atlanta native

STORY UPDATE: The MDJ has been informed by Academy Sports + Outdoor that the Dansby Swanson appearance set for Wednesday afternoon has been postponed. "We apologize for any inconvenience and look forward to sharing a new date for this event soon," Academy Sports said in a news release. Atlanta Braves...
The Atlanta Braves remain one win away from capturing the franchise's first championship since 1995, and en route to reaching that point, Dansby Swanson and Jorge Soler joined former Los Angeles Dodgers teammates Pedro Guerrero and Steve Yeager in World Series history. Swanson and Soler became the third set of teammates to hit game-tying and go-ahead back-to-back home runs in the World Series, as Guerrero and Yeager were last to do so in 1981.
KENNESAW — Scores of Atlanta Braves fans trickled into Academy Sports store Wednesday, armed with baseballs, posters and Braves jerseys. They hoped to have their photographs made with the World Series-winning Braves shortstop Dansby Swanson and take home a cherished autograph. But their eager anticipation turned to glum disappointment when...
Dansby Swanson and Jorge Soler’s back-to-back home runs in the seventh inning led the Braves to a 3-2 victory over the Astros on Saturday night, moving the club to within one win of its first World Series title in a quarter-century. With the Astros ahead 2-1 in the bottom of...
Houston was the site of Super Bowl LI where the Atlanta Falcons were beat in the second half. Dansby Swanson said that has haunted Atlanta fans since and he believes their World Series win in Houston has vindicated that loss.
MARIETTA, Ga. — It’s safe to say the Marietta community is proud of their hometown kid, Dansby Swanson, after he helped the Braves bring home the World Series. A new mural depicting Swanson was put up just a few weeks ago on the Marietta Square. “Right now, we’re celebrating the...
(Reuters) – Dansby Swanson said he is blessed to be playing on the team he grew up rooting for after the Atlanta native hit a game-tying home run in the Braves 3-2 victory in World Series Game Four on Saturday. Swanson battled hard against Astros reliever Cristian Javier in the...
ATLANTA — A guy who spent most of the season in the minors kept the Braves in it. Then the offense finally came to life. Just like that, Atlanta is one win from its first World Series title in 26 years. Dansby Swanson and pinch-hitter Jorge Soler connected for back-to-back...
Dansby Swanson and the Atlanta Braves have a formidable task in front of them. Against the seasoned Houston Astros, the Braves are in the World Series for the first time since 1999, hoping to win it all for the first time since 1995. On Friday, Swanson will play in the first World Series game in his hometown Atlanta in 22 years. The best-of-seven series is tied, 1-1.
Dansby Swanson didn’t forget to shoutout his girlfriend, after the Braves beat the Astros in Game 6 to win the World Series. “I’ve got my family here, my best friends are here, the love of my life Mallory is here,” the 27-year-old shortstop said after Atlanta’s 7-0 win over Houston on Tuesday.
ATLANTA — Thirty-two months ago, Dansby Swanson was sitting in a relatively cramped room overlooking the Braves’ spring training complex at the team’s Disney campus. As part of a wide-ranging conversation with Sporting News that morning, he was talking about Duke basketball and the lessons he learned from watching Hall of Fame coach Mike Krzyzewski demanding perfection from his players in an exhibition game.
