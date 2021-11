You will come across many people who are animal lovers and share an amazing bond with their pets, especially introverts. Introverts don’t just have an amazing bond with their furry buddies, they are deeply attached and connected to them; for them, their pets are nothing less than their human family members. For an introvert, their pet is the silent companion who makes it easy for them to deal with the world with their soothing presence, one sticky kiss at a time.

PETS ・ 14 DAYS AGO