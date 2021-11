The Owensboro Police Department is investigating a Monday night incident where an occupied residence was struck multiple times by gunfire. According to OPD, officers responded at approximately 9 p.m. to the 1200 block of Haynes Avenue in reference to reports of gunshots. said residence that was struck multiple times by gunfire, but the five occupants of the residence were unharmed.

OWENSBORO, KY ・ 9 DAYS AGO