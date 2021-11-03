CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Zalando profits dip as stores reopen from lockdowns

 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBERLIN (Reuters) – German online fashion retailer Zalando reported on Wednesday that third-quarter profits dipped but sales rose...

94.3 Jack FM

Beyond Meat forecasts revenue below estimates as retail demand slumps

(Reuters) -Beyond Meat Inc forecast fourth-quarter revenue below estimates on Wednesday, signaling continued weakness in demand from grocery stores that sell its plant-based meat products, driving its shares down 10% in extended trading. Beyond Meat cut its third-quarter revenue forecast last month as the faux meat maker, which generates the...
RETAIL
abc17news.com

Disney returns to profit in 4Q, helped by reopened parks

The Walt Disney Co. returned to a quarterly profit as it once again got a bump from reopened parks. Disney has closed or limited capacity at its theme parks during the pandemic, weighing on revenue. But Burbank, California-based Disney’s financial results on Wednesday came short of analyst predictions, and shares dropped in aftermarket trading. The company ended its fiscal year with 118.1 million Disney+ subscribers, up 60% from the previous year but less than analysts’ forecast of 126.2 million. Disney says its streaming business is its top priority as cord-cutting reduces the viewing universe for traditional TV networks.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
94.3 Jack FM

Affirm revenue rises 55% as BNPL volumes, users jump

(Reuters) – Affirm Holdings Inc reported a 55% rise in quarterly revenue on Wednesday, boosted by growth in active consumers, merchants and volumes of goods sold through its buy now, pay later (BNPL) platform. Total revenue rose to $269.4 million in the first quarter ended Sept. 30, from $173.9 million...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
94.3 Jack FM

UK discounter B&M says well stocked for peak trading

LONDON (Reuters) -B&M, the British discount retailer, said on Thursday it had good stock availability heading into the Christmas trading season, having deliberately taken delivery of imported general merchandise earlier than normal. British retailers are grappling with delays in their international supply chains that are compounded by labour shortages in...
RETAIL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lockdowns#Europe#Berlin#Reuters#German
94.3 Jack FM

Allianz posts better-than-expected 2.3% rise in Q3 net profit

FRANKFURT (Reuters) – German insurer Allianz on Wednesday posted a better-than-expected 2.3% rise in third-quarter net profit as it emerges from pressure on business caused by the coronavirus pandemic. The company also said that it expected operating profit in 2021 to be in the “higher end” of a targeted range...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
CNET

Amazon sales slowed down with no lockdown, with a drop in profits this summer

Amazon reported a slowdown in revenues Thursday, as well as a notable drop in profits from the same time last year, as it disclosed its earnings for the quarter running from July through September. On Thursday the e-commerce giant said net sales in the July-September quarter climbed to $110.8 billion,...
ECONOMY
MarketWatch

Tata Steel says profit jumps on 55% revenue rise

Tata Steel reported a surge in fiscal second-quarter profit, as adjusted EBITDA more than tripled to 17,810 crore ($204 million), on a 55% increase in revenue to 60,283 crore. The operating profit missed expectations while revenue came in above estimates. The company said steel deliveries in India rose by 11% sequentially despite a contraction in market demand, and rising prices lifted its European operations.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
94.3 Jack FM

Japan Oct exports seen snapping double-digit growth as car shipments falter – Reuters poll

TOKYO (Reuters) – Japan’s exports growth likely slowed in October, snapping seven-months of double-digit expansion due to dwindling car shipments, a Reuters poll showed on Friday. The data is expected to highlight risks the export-reliant economy faces as prolonged supply constraints, rising raw material prices and higher import costs from...
WORLD
94.3 Jack FM

Richemont looks for investors for YNAP as jewelry shines in H1

ZURICH (Reuters) -Luxury goods group Richemont said on Friday it was in advanced talks with Farfetch as it seeks to turn its loss-making Yoox-Net-a-Porter (YNAP) business into a neutral, industry platform, a proposal that should likely please critical investors. Richemont said the current discussions included Farfetch investing directly in YNAP...
BUSINESS
94.3 Jack FM

Apple supplier Foxconn’s Q3 profit leaps past estimates, boosted by smartphone demand

TAIPEI (Reuters) – Taiwan’s Foxconn, which assembles iPhones for Apple, reported a better-than-expected third-quarter profit on Friday, helped by strong demand for consumer electronics as people work remotely through the coronavirus pandemic. Foxconn, the world’s largest contract electronics maker, reported July-September net profit of T$36.98 billion ($1.33 billion), up 20%...
BUSINESS
94.3 Jack FM

Japan’s Mizuho Financial Group posts 79% jump in H1 profit

TOKYO (Reuters) – Mizuho Financial Group, Japan’s third-largest lender by assets, said on Friday its half-year net profit rose 79% in a year marred by technical glitches at its retail banking unit. The bank reported April-September profit of 385.7 billion yen ($3.38 billion), compared with 215.5 billion yen in the...
MARKETS
mediapost.com

S4 Capital Shares Dip 10% On Investor Profit Worries

Despite turning in strong revenue growth in the third quarter (announced today) S4 Capital shares fell 10% on word from the Martin Sorrell-led company that profits would grow at a slower-than-expected pace given investments in technology, new service areas like CTV and “management infrastructure” to service big clients like Mondelez and HP.
STOCKS
94.3 Jack FM

Bumble revenue beats estimates on strong user growth

(Reuters) -Bumble Inc exceeded market estimates for third-quarter revenue on Wednesday, as more people logged into its dating apps to find connections after this year’s economic reopening. After last year’s lockdown-driven boom in digital interactions, Bumble is now benefiting from the return of in-person meetings that have encouraged more people...
ECONOMY
Reuters

Beyond Meat’s aimlessness catches up

NEW YORK, Nov 10 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Beyond Meat (BYND.O) could use a better plan. The plant-based meat maker’s U.S. revenue fell 14% in the third quarter, the first year-over-year drop since it started breaking out sales by region last year. Overall, revenue was $106 million, up almost 13% from the same quarter a year ago, but below analyst estimates, according to Refinitiv data. Shares fell 19% in after-market trading.
AGRICULTURE
AM 1390 KRFO

Pandemic Proved Profitable For Minnesota Municipal Liquor Stores

St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News) - Minnesota municipal liquor stores have enjoyed record sales for 25 straight years. An annual report from the Minnesota State Auditor shows municipal liquor operations statewide posted sales totaling just over $410 million in 2020. That is up more than 10 percent, or about $38.5 million when compared to the previous sales record from 2019. The Lakeville municipal liquor operation had the highest sales total at about $18.3 million.
MINNESOTA STATE
smarteranalyst.com

Teck Resources Beats Q3 Profit Estimates; Shares Dip

Teck Resources (TECK.B) posted higher revenues and profits in the third quarter of 2021, helped by strong commodity prices. The Canadian mining company specializes in the extraction, processing and distribution of lead, zinc, and coal. Revenue came in at C$3.97 billion in the quarter ended September 30, an increase of...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
MarketWatch

Dillard's profit blows past estimates

Dillard's Inc. stock jumped 6.4% in Thursday premarket trading after the department store retailer reported third-quarter earnings that blew past estimates. Net income totaled $197.3 million, or $9.81 per share, up from $31.9 million, or $1.43 per share, last year. Sales of $1.481 billion were up from $1.025 billion last year. The FactSet consensus was for EPS of $5.52 and sales of $1.440 billion. Comparable retail sales grew 48%, ahead of the FactSet consensus for 25% growth. Dillard's operates 250 Dillard's locations and 30 clearance centers in 29 states, as well as an e-commerce site. Dillard's stock has skyrocketed 369.5% for the year to date while the benchmark S&P 500 index is up 23.7% for the period.
RETAIL

