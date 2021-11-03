Woman seriously hurt in hit-and-run

Eight people are dead and several more injured after a crowd suddenly rushed towards the stage at the Astroworld music festival in Houston, Texas, on Friday night. Authorities are investigating the cause of the deadly incident. Lilia Luciano has more.
After months of deliberation, House Democrats passed the $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill just before midnight Friday. President Biden lauded the passage of the bill, calling it “transformative.” Christina Ruffini has more.
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A federal appeals court on Saturday temporarily halted the Biden administration’s vaccine requirement for businesses with 100 or more workers. The 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals granted an emergency stay of the requirement by the federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration that those workers be vaccinated by Jan. 4 or face mask requirements and weekly tests.
An oil tanker exploded near Sierra Leone's capital, killing at least 92 people and severely injuring dozens of others after large crowds gathered to collect leaking fuel, officials and witnesses said Saturday. The explosion took place late Friday after a bus struck the tanker in Wellington, a suburb just to the east of Freetown.
Current and former U.S. leaders gathered in Washington, D.C., to pay their respects at former Secretary of State Colin Powell 's funeral.
A Wisconsin-based health care organization and Aaron Rodgers have ended their partnership just days after the Green Bay Packers' quarterback revealed he had taken an anti-parasite drug instead of receiving a COVID-19 vaccine. Prevea Health announced the decision on Twitter on Saturday. "Prevea Health and Aaron Rodgers have made the...
Marília Mendonça, a Brazilian music star who drew millions of women to the nation's traditionally masculine country-style music scene, died Friday in a plane crash, the chief of her record label confirmed. Mendonça was 26. "It is confirmed, an enormous tragedy," Marcelo Soares, CEO of the Som Libre record label...
Pfizer Inc. said Friday that its experimental antiviral pill for COVID-19 cut rates of hospitalization and death by nearly 90% as the drugmaker joins the race to bring the first easy-to-use medication against the coronavirus to the U.S. market. Currently all COVID-19 treatments used in the U.S. require an IV...
(CNN) — Prosecutors in the trial of three White men charged with the killing of Black jogger Ahmaud Arbery argued in opening statements Friday the defendants tracked down the 25-year-old, cornered and fatally shot him without evidence or knowledge Arbery had done anything wrong, despite saying they were attempting a citizen's arrest.
A New York judge postponed a court appearance for former Gov. Andrew Cuomo to respond to a misdemeanor forcible touching charge after a prosecutor called the criminal complaint against him "potentially defective" and asked for more time. In a letter to Albany City Court Judge Holly Trexler, Albany District Attorney...
