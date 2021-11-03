CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Travel

Lufthansa jumps back to profit as travel restrictions ease

By Syndicated Content
94.3 Jack FM
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBERLIN (Reuters) – Germany’s Lufthansa posted a return to operating profit in the third quarter on Wednesday for the first time since the beginning of the...

943jackfm.com

Comments / 0

Related
deltadailynews.com

JOHN DEERE EXECUTIVE SAYS INCREASED OVERSEAS PRODUCTION POSSIBLE AS UAW STRIKE CONTINUES

A Deere & Co. executive said Monday that the manufacturer will be able to shift some production to its overseas sites as the 10,100-employee strike affecting plants in Iowa, Illinois and Kansas continues. Cory Reed, president of the company’s Worldwide Agriculture & Turf Division, told the Des Moines Register that Deere executives still want to reach an agreement with the striking United Auto Workers members, but that company leaders have pulled levers to keep some products flowing since the strike began Oct. 14.
ECONOMY
94.3 Jack FM

Apple supplier Foxconn’s Q3 profit leaps past estimates, boosted by smartphone demand

TAIPEI (Reuters) – Taiwan’s Foxconn, which assembles iPhones for Apple, reported a better-than-expected third-quarter profit on Friday, helped by strong demand for consumer electronics as people work remotely through the coronavirus pandemic. Foxconn, the world’s largest contract electronics maker, reported July-September net profit of T$36.98 billion ($1.33 billion), up 20%...
BUSINESS
94.3 Jack FM

Japan’s Mizuho Financial Group posts 79% jump in H1 profit

TOKYO (Reuters) – Mizuho Financial Group, Japan’s third-largest lender by assets, said on Friday its half-year net profit rose 79% in a year marred by technical glitches at its retail banking unit. The bank reported April-September profit of 385.7 billion yen ($3.38 billion), compared with 215.5 billion yen in the...
MARKETS
94.3 Jack FM

Beyond Meat forecasts revenue below estimates as retail demand slumps

(Reuters) -Beyond Meat Inc forecast fourth-quarter revenue below estimates on Wednesday, signaling continued weakness in demand from grocery stores that sell its plant-based meat products, driving its shares down 10% in extended trading. Beyond Meat cut its third-quarter revenue forecast last month as the faux meat maker, which generates the...
RETAIL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lufthansa Group#Operating Profit#Reuters
94.3 Jack FM

Affirm revenue rises 55% as BNPL volumes, users jump

(Reuters) – Affirm Holdings Inc reported a 55% rise in quarterly revenue on Wednesday, boosted by growth in active consumers, merchants and volumes of goods sold through its buy now, pay later (BNPL) platform. Total revenue rose to $269.4 million in the first quarter ended Sept. 30, from $173.9 million...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
94.3 Jack FM

UK discounter B&M says well stocked for peak trading

LONDON (Reuters) -B&M, the British discount retailer, said on Thursday it had good stock availability heading into the Christmas trading season, having deliberately taken delivery of imported general merchandise earlier than normal. British retailers are grappling with delays in their international supply chains that are compounded by labour shortages in...
RETAIL
Aviation Week

Emirates First-Half Losses Subside As Travel Restrictions Ease

Emirates Group said its fiscal first-half (H1) loss narrowed to AED5.7 billion ($1.5 billion), down from AED14.1 billion in the same period a year earlier, as easing travel restrictions underpinned the recovery. Group revenue, which includes Emirates Airline and airport services group dnata, rose 81... Subscription Required. Emirates First-Half Losses...
TRAVEL
94.3 Jack FM

Allianz posts better-than-expected 2.3% rise in Q3 net profit

FRANKFURT (Reuters) – German insurer Allianz on Wednesday posted a better-than-expected 2.3% rise in third-quarter net profit as it emerges from pressure on business caused by the coronavirus pandemic. The company also said that it expected operating profit in 2021 to be in the “higher end” of a targeted range...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Travel Restrictions
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Berlin, DE
NewsBreak
Travel
Country
Germany
CNN

Airline stocks soared ahead of eased US travel restrictions

A version of this story first appeared in CNN Business' Before the Bell newsletter. Not a subscriber? You can sign up right here. You can listen to an audio version of the newsletter by clicking the same link. London (CNN Business) — The United States has officially flung open its...
TRAVEL
Neowin

Uber reports its first ever profits as pandemic restrictions ease off

In its investor notes for the third quarter, Uber has revealed that it achieved its first adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) profitable quarter. It reported that its adjusted profit for the quarter was $8 million to the end of September, this is a big improvement year-over-year as it recorded a $625 million loss in the same period last year.
ECONOMY
simpleflying.com

Lufthansa Returns To Profit As Bookings Return In Droves

Today, the Lufthansa Group revealed that it had returned to profit for the third quarter of 2021, with a profit of €17 million for the quarter. While it doesn’t sound so impressive, this compares to a loss of €1.3 billion for the same period last year. The airline group has seen bookings return to 80% of their pre-pandemic levels, a clear sign that passenger demand, and therefore the industry, is recovering.
ECONOMY
investing.com

European Stocks Edge Lower; Lufthansa Returns to Profit

Investing.com - European stock markets edged lower Wednesday in cautious trading ahead of a much-anticipated Federal Reserve meeting, which could see the start of the winding down of pandemic-era monetary stimulus in the world's largest economy. At 3:45 AM ET (0845 GMT), the DAX in Germany traded 0.1% lower, the...
STOCKS
94.3 Jack FM

Bumble revenue beats estimates on strong user growth

(Reuters) -Bumble Inc exceeded market estimates for third-quarter revenue on Wednesday, as more people logged into its dating apps to find connections after this year’s economic reopening. After last year’s lockdown-driven boom in digital interactions, Bumble is now benefiting from the return of in-person meetings that have encouraged more people...
ECONOMY
94.3 Jack FM

Japan Oct exports seen snapping double-digit growth as car shipments falter – Reuters poll

TOKYO (Reuters) – Japan’s exports growth likely slowed in October, snapping seven-months of double-digit expansion due to dwindling car shipments, a Reuters poll showed on Friday. The data is expected to highlight risks the export-reliant economy faces as prolonged supply constraints, rising raw material prices and higher import costs from...
WORLD
94.3 Jack FM

Japan’s SBI to weigh Shinsei majority stake if tender offer succeeds

TOKYO (Reuters) -SBI Holdings Inc on Friday said it would consider taking a majority stake in Shinsei Bank Ltd if it succeeds in its $1.1 billion tender offer to raise its stake in the mid-sized lender to 48% from about 20%. However, SBI will retract its offer if Shinsei Bank...
WORLD
Reuters

Beyond Meat’s aimlessness catches up

NEW YORK, Nov 10 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Beyond Meat (BYND.O) could use a better plan. The plant-based meat maker’s U.S. revenue fell 14% in the third quarter, the first year-over-year drop since it started breaking out sales by region last year. Overall, revenue was $106 million, up almost 13% from the same quarter a year ago, but below analyst estimates, according to Refinitiv data. Shares fell 19% in after-market trading.
AGRICULTURE
MarketWatch

EVgo stock soars after expanded partnerships with GM, Uber

Shares of EVgo Inc. soared 18.1% in morning trading Tuesday, paring earlier gains of as much as 32.2%, after the electric-vehicle charging network announced expansions of its collaboration with General Motors Co. and its partnership with Uber Technologies Inc. . With GM, EVgo said the companies increased plans on building DC fast-charging stalls to 3,250 through 2025 from 2,750, and will increase the number of metropolitan markets covered to 52 from 40. "As EV adoption picks up momentum across both consumer and commercial segments, the charging infrastructure buildout needs to continue being a few steps ahead of demand," said EVgo Chief Executive Cathy Zoi. With Uber, the expanded partnership includes new discounts and benefits for all Uber rideshare drivers, who tend to charge their EVs multiple times per day. The company said Uber drivers can access EVgo member rates without any monthly fees, while those with Uber Pro Gold, Platinum or Diamond status can save up to 30% over standard charging rates. EVgo shares have soared 47.7% over the past three months, while the S&P 500 has gained 6.1%.
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy