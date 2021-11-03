Vikings On Mission For Title

Uncle Mo (momentum) wasn't quite sure where he belonged in the early going on Tuesday night at Lakeview. In the first set, he was squarely with the Lady Vikes' when the hosts won by a dominating 15 points. Perhaps seeking more dramatic entertainment, he went to the other end of the gym and joined the 'Rocks when they won eight of the first 10 points and took that lead to a second set win.

BASKETBALL ・ 10 DAYS AGO