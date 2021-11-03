Vikings On Mission For Title

Rhett Lathers was a 17-year-old standout football player at Arkansas City High School who was expected to play in the playoffs this weekend. Well, unfortunately, the season has been cut short, because the star football player was killed in a car accident that happened earlier this week. The 17 year...
Jarace Walker has made his second life-changing basketball decision on his way toward his ultimate dream. The York County star talent announced this evening via social media that he will play in college for the University of Houston and coach Kelvin Sampson. Walker bypassed offers from long-standing traditional powers, such...
The Purdue Boilermakers brought out all the stops in their quest to upset No. 3 Michigan State, including a gorgeous trick play. There are few things better than watching a college football team pull off a reverse or a fleaflicker to perfection. How about a reverse fleaflicker throwback screen? That’s...
The Berry football team kept their hopes of defending its conference championship alive Saturday afternoon when the Vikings handed homestanding Hendrix a 42-21 Southern Athletic Association defeat in Conway, Ark. The win, the third in a row for the Vikings, improves them to 5-2 overall and 3-1 in the conference...
McDERMOTT, Ohio — Symmes Valley won the Southern Ohio Conference Division I high school football championship and completed an undefeated regular season Friday with a 15-13 victory over Northwest. The Vikings (9-0 overall, 4-0 SOC) won in dramatic fashion, scoring with 16 seconds left to edge the Mohawks (5-5, 3-1)....
Start stockpiling popcorn North Carolina fans, 2022 commitment Seth Trimble appears to be the next big-time athlete at point guard for the Tar Heels. In a video posted to his Twitter account, Trimble showed off his elite athleticism with a high-flying between-the-legs slam in practice. The younger brother of formerUNC...
GARRETT — There are no moral victories in playoff football. It could be said that Garrett’s defense having two goal line stands and holding Tippecanoe Valley to its lowest score all season was a moral victory. It could be said that junior running back Robert Koskie’s two-yard rushing touchdown with...
CLEVELAND, Oh. - The Robert Morris women's soccer team dropped a 2-0 decision against Cleveland State Saturday afternoon. Chelsea Kingston led RMU with four total shots in the loss. Cleveland State managed to put the Colonials under pressure early, forcing them to defend a pair of corners in the first...
Hoggard's defense is often an immovable object in the Mideastern Conference. On Friday night, the script changed. The Vikings struggled stopping Laney's running game in the first half, but a surprising development still couldn't prevent a predictive outcome. The preseason favorites to win the conference found a different route, as...
Reports of Warren Central’s demise appear to have been greatly exaggerated. Jack Wright threw two touchdown passes, Darius Carter added another score on the ground, and Warren Central’s defense posted its second consecutive shutout as it beat Terry 31-0 on Friday. “I thought we played probably our most complete game,”...
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - The Lowndes Vikings entered week 10, with the region title on the line as they hosted Colquitt County. The Vikings would go on to win 52-31, to clinch the program’s 14th region championship. And that’s why they’re our Team of the Week. For the Vikings, it...
HOLTVILLE — The Holtville High School Lady Vikings’ volleyball squad welcomed a CIF Division IV round one match-up versus San Isidro Tuesday, Oct. 26, in a route, where Holtville served up the Cougars a three-zero skunk 26-8, 25-5, 25-4. The first home-point of the game came by way of a Lady Viking text-book bump, set, spike executed by Jasmine Garewall, Sofie Irungaray, and Orian Anderson.
Uncle Mo (momentum) wasn't quite sure where he belonged in the early going on Tuesday night at Lakeview. In the first set, he was squarely with the Lady Vikes' when the hosts won by a dominating 15 points. Perhaps seeking more dramatic entertainment, he went to the other end of the gym and joined the 'Rocks when they won eight of the first 10 points and took that lead to a second set win.
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (VCSUVikings.com) – The Valley City State volleyball team started out strong Friday night but dropped a hard-fought effort against No. 8 Bellevue University in Graichen Gym. The Vikings fell 3-0 in the match with final scores of 25-23, 25-18 and 25-12. Valley City State falls to 11-14 overall and 6-3 in the North Star. Bellevue improves to 18-5 overall and 8-2 in the conference.
THE HOLLOW- It wasn’t pretty--for either team--a game fraught with turnovers and penalties, but the Pontotoc Warriors held on for a 26-13 win over their county rival North Pontotoc Vikings on Friday. A late fumble by the Vikings, when the Warriors had just given them a golden opportunity, via a...
The old adage says it's tough to beat a team three times. Grand Island had no such issues against Kenmore East. The top-seeded Vikings defeated the No. 4 Bulldogs, 4-0, in the Section VI Class A2 semifinals Tuesday during a soaked night at the West Seneca West High School turf.
It was mission accomplished for the Vikings cross country team in Missoula Saturday as Bigfork earned the Class B state cross country title at University Golf Course. Nearly half a year after the group of athletes made a commitment after the state track meet that they would put in the work over the summer to make a push for the title, the group hoisted the championship trophy Saturday afternoon.
Eddie Lee isn't leaving any shots out on the course in his swan song. The Fort Walton Beach senior carded a 3-under-par 69 to win the District 1-3A boys golf tournament at Stonebrook Golf Club, where host Pace emerged with the team title with a 318. “It’s a pretty good...
This is the tenth installment in a series recapping the 50th anniversary of the Oxford Hills 10-1 1971 football season. “It was our shaggiest game all season,” said Coach Bob Fallon after the latest Friday night outing at Viking Field, the last home game of the season. The 25-0 victory over Belfast left the late coach counting mistakes and a Homecoming crowd of 3,000 sensing things were a little weird. “We can’t make that many mistakes and beat Rockland and Morse.”
Trips to the final rounds of the state softball playoffs in Columbus, always special for high school teams, don’t come often. Unless you happen to play for Buford. The No. 1-ranked Wolves are in Columbus for the 17th straight year, and the 18th overall since the program began fastpitch play in 2002. They have a history of success with 10 state titles and an eye-catching 56-16 record in games played in Columbus, where they play eighth-ranked Cambridge at 8 p.m. Thursday in the Elite Eight.
