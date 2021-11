The German Association of the Automotive Industry (VDA) said electric vehicles accounted for 30.4% of new vehicle registrations in October, a record. “The explanation is relatively simple,” said Germany Trade & Invest ‘automotive expert’ Stefan Di Bitonto. “Carmakers decide what sort of vehicles they allocate parts like semiconductors to. The profit margins for electric vehicles are currently quite high. That’s because the German state subsidises the purchase of EVs with up to EUR6000. Additionally dealers offer a EUR3000 rebate which is making buyers think that now is the right time to purchase a car. So it makes sense to put semiconductors in EVs. Everyone all around is profiting.”

