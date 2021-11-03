‘Flawless’ RedHawk bunch takes down Willows in straight sets, 3-0

Colusa junior Karsyn Gwinnup (5) takes a swing against a twin block attack from Willows during the RedHawks’ straight-set home victory over Willows in the Northern Section Division V semifinals Tuesday. Photo courtesy of Christopher Pedigo

It was essentially a flawless start for the second-seeded Colusa High girls volleyball in Tuesday’s semifinals at home against No. 3 Willows.

The RedHawks did not miss a serve in the first set, according to head coach Kim Roper and were striking efficiently at the net to jump out to an early lead en route to a straight-set (25-7, 25-16, 25-16) win over Willows.

The victory propelled Colusa (32-7) into the Northern Section championships for a second straight fall season. Head coach Kim Roper’s squad will get No. 1 University Prep (Redding) in the finals beginning at 11 a.m. Saturday at Red Bluff High School.

Karsyn Gwinnup, Reese Roper and Abby Myers will look to add to their section hardware with another championship patch.

“I am so proud of them, we have been working hard since the spring,” coach Roper said. “They are a great group to coach.”

A win won’t be easy against U-Prep (36-5) – a straight-set winner over Pierce in Tuesday’s semifinal. The Panthers swept Colusa earlier this calendar year during the COVID-19 modified season.

“We watched some film and they have some bigger girls – bigger than us – and are pretty quick with their outside hitters,” coach Roper said. “We’re going to do what we can to prepare ourselves.”

Tuesday’s stat leaders

Gwinnup had 12 kills, Roper added eight, while Carly Simmons chipped in five. Myers distributed 25 assists. On defense, Roper collected a team-high 13 digs.

Behind the line, senior Holley Hickel scored nine points in the first set, collecting four aces.