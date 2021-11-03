CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

‘Flawless’ RedHawk bunch takes down Willows in straight sets, 3-0

By Jeff Larson jlarson@appealdemocrat.com
Appeal-Democrat
Appeal-Democrat
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4g87DN_0ckzQto700
Colusa junior Karsyn Gwinnup (5) takes a swing against a twin block attack from Willows during the RedHawks’ straight-set home victory over Willows in the Northern Section Division V semifinals Tuesday. Photo courtesy of Christopher Pedigo

It was essentially a flawless start for the second-seeded Colusa High girls volleyball in Tuesday’s semifinals at home against No. 3 Willows.

The RedHawks did not miss a serve in the first set, according to head coach Kim Roper and were striking efficiently at the net to jump out to an early lead en route to a straight-set (25-7, 25-16, 25-16) win over Willows.

The victory propelled Colusa (32-7) into the Northern Section championships for a second straight fall season. Head coach Kim Roper’s squad will get No. 1 University Prep (Redding) in the finals beginning at 11 a.m. Saturday at Red Bluff High School.

Karsyn Gwinnup, Reese Roper and Abby Myers will look to add to their section hardware with another championship patch.

“I am so proud of them, we have been working hard since the spring,” coach Roper said. “They are a great group to coach.”

A win won’t be easy against U-Prep (36-5) – a straight-set winner over Pierce in Tuesday’s semifinal. The Panthers swept Colusa earlier this calendar year during the COVID-19 modified season.

“We watched some film and they have some bigger girls – bigger than us – and are pretty quick with their outside hitters,” coach Roper said. “We’re going to do what we can to prepare ourselves.”

Tuesday’s stat leaders

Gwinnup had 12 kills, Roper added eight, while Carly Simmons chipped in five. Myers distributed 25 assists. On defense, Roper collected a team-high 13 digs.

Behind the line, senior Holley Hickel scored nine points in the first set, collecting four aces.

Comments / 0

Related
libertywingspan.com

Redhawks set for senior night

After countless hours of practicing and rehearsing the time has come for the grand finale for football as the Redhawks play their final home game tonight. For senior Joseph Hancock, it’s been quite the ride. “It definitely came a lot quicker than I thought it would,” Hancock said. “Four years...
FOOTBALL
miamiredhawks.com

RedHawks Claim 5-0 Senior Day Victory Over Bellarmine; Clinch MAC Title

Oxford, Ohio — On Friday afternoon, in their last regular-season game, the Miami field hockey team stormed past Bellarmine 5-0 on a senior day to capture their fifth-straight regular-season Mid-American Conference title. The RedHawks controlled all facets of the game leading to the dominant victory. The win lands Miami the No. 1 seed in the upcoming Mid-American Conference Tournament. Miami finishes the regular season 6-1 in the MAC and 9-10 overall, while Bellarmine finishes 2-5 in the MAC and 3-12 overall. With the victory seniors Lexie Nugent, Morgan Sturm, Laurel Dortch and Taylor Curran become the first Miami athletes to win five MAC titles in any sport.
OXFORD, OH
The Chronicle (Willimantic, CT)

Tigers Take Down T-Wolves In Four Sets

After dropping the first set, Napavine came back and scraped past Morton-White Pass Wednesday night to win in four sets (20-25, 25-15, 25-22, 26-24) in both teams' season finale. The Tigers locked up the sixth seed in the district tournament on Saturday, and were led by Keira O’Neill’s 21 kills...
SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Girls Volleyball#Redhawks#Willows#University Prep#Red Bluff High School#Panthers#Stat
brownbears.com

Volleyball takes down Cornell in three sets

ITHACA, N.Y. – Brown volleyball cruised to a three-set win over Cornell, beating the Big Red 25-21, 25-17, 25-15, on Saturday night (Oct. 30). Kate Sheire led the Bears offense with 13 kills and Beau Vanderlaan tallied 11. Sheire was stellar on the attack with a .591 hitting percentage, committing no errors in 22 attacks. Vanderlaan finished the night with a .417 hitting clip as the Bears hit .336 overall. Cierra Jenkins guided the offense with 30 assists.
SPORTS
Journal

Greyhounds take down Raiders in 3

NEW ULM — No. 4 Seed New Ulm Cathedral swept No. 5 seed Nicollet 25-17, 25-22, 25-19 on Thursday in Section 2A, North Subsection volleyball action. The contest was one that featured two teams who both played scrappy from start to finish. There were several long volleys with each team making excellent plays.
NEW ULM, MN
Loyola Maroon

Volleyball takes down Talladega in straight-sets

Three was the lucky number for Loyola volleyball in tonight’s game against Talladega College. The Wolf Pack set the pace for the game early on. They won the first set 25-17 and the second 25-18. Play picked up during the third set with the Talladega Tornadoes fighting for a win,...
TALLADEGA, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
Jamestown Sun

Jimmies hockey takes down Colorado State 5-3

One day after a bad second period doomed the University of Jamestown hockey team, a good second period carried them. The Jimmies took down Colorado State University 5-3 behind a three goal second period. The win sees the Jimmies record go to 5-4-3 overall. The loss sees the Rams drop to 2-5-1 on the season.
JAMESTOWN, ND
souraiders.com

Raiders go down in straight sets at No. 12 EOU

LA GRANDE – Cambree Scott had 10 kills and assisted three blocks to lead No. 12-ranked Eastern Oregon to a 25-17, 25-14, 25-19 Cascade Conference win against Southern Oregon on Friday night at Quinn Coliseum. Scott delivered on a .625 attacking average, leading the Mountaineers (22-5 overall, 17-2 CCC) to...
SPORTS
Warren Tribune Chronicle

Warriors take down United, 26-0

HANOVERTON — Led by junior quarterback Donovan Pawlowski and a defense which held United to 157 yards of total offense, the Brookfield Warriors came into Hanoverton and handed the Golden Eagles a 26-0 loss in a Division VI playoff game Saturday night. “Our defense plays hard and we do have...
HANOVERTON, OH
mybuckhannon.com

WVWC volleyball goes down in straight sets to Yellow Jackets

BUCKHANNON, W.Va. — The West Virginia Wesleyan (3-2-, 3-11) volleyball team dropped a match versus West Virginia State (25-3, 13-1) on Friday night at Rockefeller Center. Lexis Tatum swung for seven kills. Payton Hefner dished out eight assists. The Bobcats tallied three service aces. Maddi Carpenter, Kennedy Kuhns and Makenzie Yates each secured a service ace. Yates hauled in six digs. Joelle Lalla (3) and Tatum (2) recorded multiple block assists.
SPORTS
WSET

Lynchburg advances to third straight ODAC soccer finals over VWU, 3-0

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Stop us if you've heard this before: The Lynchburg Hornets men's soccer team is advancing the the ODAC Championship game. Senior Luke Mega gave the team the lead with a first-half penalty kick goal, Kenny Robles scored twice in the second half, and University of Lynchburg advanced to the Old Dominion Athletic Conference championship match with a 3-0 semifinal win over Virginia Wesleyan Wednesday evening on Shellenberger Field.
LYNCHBURG, VA
miamiredhawks.com

RedHawks Ground Rockets, 3-1

TOLEDO, Ohio—Capturing its third straight win, the Miami University volleyball team (6-16; 4-8 Mid-American Conference) seized a four-set victory at the University of Toledo (16-8; 7-5) on Friday night in Savage Arena, 25-15, 19-25, 27-25, 25-17. HOW IT HAPPENED:. Neither team led by more than two until the RedHawks used...
TOLEDO, OH
FingerLakes1.com

RIT takes down Mercyhurst, 3-1

Junior goaltender Kolby Matthews totaled 29 saves while three RIT goal scorers pushed the Tigers to a 3-1 victory over visiting Mercyhurst, Saturday, in Atlantic Hockey action at the Gene Polisseni Center. HOW IT HAPPENED. RIT opened the scoring with 13:10 left in the first period. Freshman forward Carter Wilkie...
SPORTS
rattlerathletics.com

Rattlers Shutout in Tyler, 3-0, Drop Third Straight

The Rattlers fell for the third straight game, this time losing to UT-Tyler, 3-0. St. Mary's gave up a trio of second half goals to fall to the Patriots and put their playoff hosting bid in jeopardy. After a scoreless first half, the Patriots cracked the scoreboard in the 53rd...
SPORTS
semoball.com

Perryville boys soccer takes down Saxony Lutheran 3-0 to win first district championship since 2015

PERRYVILLE, Mo. — Perryville senior Dayton Strattman once again wasted little time finding the back of the net, scoring within the first two minutes of the game. Strattman's goal would be enough, but a couple of insurance goals by Perryville in the second half lifted the Pirates over Saxony Lutheran 3-0 to win the Class 2 District 1 championship — Perryville's first since 2015.
PERRYVILLE, MO
omavs.com

Mavericks Take Down the Bison, 3-0

OMAHA, Neb. - The Mavericks started its last home stretch with a three-set win against North Dakota State. Omaha was a dominant force on defense holding the Bison to a -.020 hitting percentage. Jaiden Centeno notched a career high seven aces over the three sets. The Mavericks improve to 15-8...
OMAHA, NE
Appeal-Democrat

Appeal-Democrat

Marysville, CA
4K+
Followers
206
Post
668K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Appeal-Democrat

Comments / 0

Community Policy