CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Travel

WTTC: business travel spend to reach two thirds of pre-Covid levels by 2022

businesstraveller.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA new report by the World Travel and Tourism Council forecasts that business travel spend will reach two thirds of pre-Covid levels by 2022, with the Middle East and Asia Pacific regions set to lead the way. The report – entitled ‘Adapting to Endemic Covid-19: The Outlook for Business...

www.businesstraveller.com

Comments / 0

Related
Fortune

Trivago’s CFO is preparing for travel to reach pre-pandemic levels by spring

This is the web version of CFO Daily, a newsletter on the trends and individuals shaping corporate finance. Sign up to get it delivered free to your inbox. When I first talked with Trivago CFO Matthias Tillmann earlier this year, he told me the Dusseldorf, Germany-based company was emerging from a “long and very difficult” winter in Europe. The global hotel and accommodation search platform released its third-quarter 2021 earnings on Monday, showing some signs of travel recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.
TRAVEL
businesstraveller.com

WTTC offers recommendations to boost travel and tourism recovery

The World Travel and Tourism Council (WTTC) has offered a set of recommendations to boost the recovery of the travel and tourism sector. The international council revealed that Europe’s travel and tourism sector’s contribution to GDP is to grow by less than a quarter (23.9 per cent) this year, falling behind the expected growth of the global sector of 30. 7 per cent. The WTTC said that the slow recovery is owing to travel restrictions throughout the year, particularly in the first half of 2021.
TRAVEL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pre Covid#Mckinsey Company#European#African
Shropshire Star

UK visits by overseas residents down 97% on pre-Covid levels

Visits to UK-based friends and relatives decreased by 93%, while business trips were down 97%. Overseas residents made just 277,000 visits by air to the UK between April and June, new figures show. That is a 97% decline on pre-pandemic levels, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) said. Visits to...
PUBLIC HEALTH
mauinow.com

Hawaiʻi Visitor Spending in September 2021 Down 15.4% from Pre-Pandemic Levels

Tourists to the Hawaiian Islands in September 2021 spent $1.05 billion, 15.4% less than visitors spent prior to the global COVID-19 pandemic in September 2019, according to preliminary visitor statistics released by the Department of Business, Economic Development and Tourism (DBEDT). Just before the pandemic led to Hawaii’s quarantine requirements...
PUBLIC HEALTH
stjosephpost.com

Ethanol output back to pre-COVID levels

Bloomberg says U.S. ethanol production reached its highest level since COVID-19 lockdowns brought the industry to a basic standstill. The ethanol industry reached production it hadn’t seen since June 2019. Gasoline demand on a four-week rolling average hit the highest point since 2007 for this time of year. The revival...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Travel Restrictions
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Business Travel
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
businesstraveller.com

SITA makes Digital Travel Declaration solution free for governments

Air transport IT provider SITA is making its Digital Travel Declaration solution freely available to governments. The Digital Travel Declaration tool has been operational since October 2020 and allows passengers to share required travel and health documentation with governments ahead of travel. The company will now provide the entry level...
TRAVEL
TravelPulse

WTTC Reports Business Travel Is Gradually Rebounding

A new study found business travel spending is set to increase by more than 25 percent for the remainder of 2021 and could reach two-thirds of pre-pandemic levels by 2022. According to data from the World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC), business travel is experiencing a modest boost with global business travel spending rising 26 percent this year, followed by a further increase of 34 percent in 2022.
TRAVEL
businesstraveller.com

Lufthansa Group returns to profit as demand for air travel grows

The Lufthansa Group has generated an operating profit in the third quarter for the first time since the onset of the coronavirus crisis, owing to the easing of travel restrictions and a strong demand for air travel in the summer months. The group, which owns Lufthansa, Eurowings, Swiss, Brussels Airlines...
TRAVEL
GlobeSt.com

ULI Says US CRE Should Return To Pre-COVID Levels by 2023

The US real estate market is predicted to return to pre-pandemic levels by 2023, with equity REIT investors poised to win big. Total annual returns for equity REITs are predicted to 27.8% in 2021, according to ULI, topping 2019’s previous high of 26%.
REAL ESTATE
Travel Weekly

Flights to Malta ‘back to pre-Covid levels’

Airline connectivity to Malta is back to its pre-Covid frequency, according to the country’s tourism minister. Speaking to Travel Weekly at WTM, Clayton Bartolo said the country worked hard to ensure connectivity to the island remained before it reopened to international tourists in August. “Malta was the fifth least country...
WORLD
ftnnews.com

WTTC: Business Travel Slower to Resume

Worldwide business travel spending looks set to rise by more than a quarter this year and reach two thirds of pre-pandemic levels by 2022, according to the World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC). The forecast comes in a major new WTTC report in collaboration with McKinsey & Company called ‘Adapting...
TRAVEL
The Independent

US hotel sales surge ahead of international reopening

With the US set to open up to travellers from the UK and the rest of Europe from Monday, demand for rooms in America is surging, according to Glenn Fogel, chief executive of Booking.com.The boss of the online organisation told The Independent: “When the US government announced they would accept vaccinated visitors I saw immediately a jump.”From 8 November, fully vaccinated British travellers will be able to visit the US with merely a negative result from a lateral flow test, taken in the three days before departure.Mr Fogel said that changes to travel restrictions have immediate results.“I can tell what’s...
GERMANY
IBTimes

Global CO2 Emissions Set To Rebound To Pre-Covid Levels

Global CO2 emissions are set to rebound to pre-pandemic levels next year, according to an assessment published Thursday ahead of a landmark agreement by leading economies to end direct finance for overseas fossil fuel projects by 2022. The grim emissions assessment was billed as a "reality check" for nations gathered...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
AFP

Airlines gear up for travel surge as US reopens

Airline reservations to the United States took off immediately after the White House announced the country would reopen to all vaccinated international voyagers starting next week, compelling a welcome -- if challenging -- industry pivot. The long-awaited US move to welcome back international travelers -- which takes effect Monday -- follows 18 months of restrictions for 33 countries during the worst of the coronavirus pandemic that separated families, impeded business travel and frustrated tourists. Big carriers including Air France, United Airlines and Singapore Airlines are scrambling to meet the sudden surge in demand, adding flights, swapping in bigger planes for smaller ones and redoubling efforts to hire and retain staff. Just after the White House announcement, British Airways saw a 900 percent jump in searches for flights and holiday packages to key US destinations compared with the week before.
TRAVEL

Comments / 0

Community Policy