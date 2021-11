Cristiano Ronaldo scored another late goal against Atalanta to salvage a vital point for Manchester United in the Champions League. Just 13 days after scoring the winner in a 3-2 thriller at Old Trafford, Ronaldo struck at the death again in Bergamo to rescue a 2-2 draw, with United heading toward another damaging defeat under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.United fell behind to Atalanta once again when Josip Ilicic finished under David de Gea early on, before Ronaldo finished off a stunning United move and backheel from Bruno Fernandes to pull Solskjaer’s side level at half time.Solskjaer’s side conceded again when Duvan...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 9 DAYS AGO