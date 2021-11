Look around you. We’re on familiar ground, here. It’s the same space that Manchester United, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and all of us watching along and enjoying the ride are used to. The one we’ve occupied for some time now. This might even be a similar match report to the one you read two weeks ago. Sorry about that but it’s Cristiano Ronaldo’s fault as, once again, he came to the rescue. United, once again, get a result their performance perhaps did not deserve. Solskjaer, once again, endures.United were a goal down to Atalanta at the start of the five minutes...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 9 DAYS AGO