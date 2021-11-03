TLN Three Stars: Leafs’ stars shine against depleted Vegas lineup

New week, new mindset, new team, right? Not exactly. Coming off a rough 7-1 loss against the Pittsburgh Penguins on Saturday night, the Toronto Maple Leafs were looking for redemption, and to finally bring an end to their losing streak. As the puck dropped against the Carolina Hurricanes, it looked like the Leafs were ready to go. An early goal by Auston Matthews gave us a promising start, but ye olde second period brought a multitude of problems. The Leafs struggled to get pucks to the net and had 0 shots on goal during a power play early in the period. Then it happened… Sebastian Aho opened the scoring for the Hurricanes, which was followed by two additional goals by Steven Lorentz and Nino Niederreiter. The third period looked a little better for the Leafs, but they were still unable to convert. Campbell left the net with the hopes that an additional Leaf would bring some much needed pressure on the ice, but Andrei Svechnikov had other plans as he scored the final goal of the night, making it 4-1, and another game lost by the Leafs.

NHL ・ 12 DAYS AGO