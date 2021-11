Lance Leipold has his work cut out for him in trying to rebuild the Kansas football program from the ground up. The first-year Jayhawks head coach made the transition from the University at Buffalo to Lawrence this past spring. Kansas won its season opener against FCS opponent South Dakota, but lost its next six games leading up to a matchup against Oklahoma State on Saturday in Stillwater. The game is scheduled to kickoff at 6 p.m. CT and will air on FS1 with Tim Brando and Spencer Tillman on the call.

OKLAHOMA STATE ・ 10 DAYS AGO