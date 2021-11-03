CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
PA-SuprmeCt-Justice-elected

By The Associated Press
Wiscnews.com
 9 days ago

BULLETIN (AP) — Kevin Brobson, GOP, elected Supreme Court, Justice,....

www.wiscnews.com

wdac.com

Wolf Violates PA Election Law

HARRISBURG (AP) – Gov. Tom Wolf says his mail-in ballot was dropped off by his wife before last Tuesday’s election despite a state law requirement that voters deliver them in person. Wolf’s spokeswoman called it an “honest mistake.” Wolf told a Pittsburgh radio interviewer last week that he’d voted two weeks earlier and that First Lady Frances Wolf had delivered it. State law requires voters who do not mail their absentee or mail-in ballot to deliver it in person to their county board of election or approved location, although with pre-approval, others can do it under certain circumstances. The violation is punishable by up to one year in prison, a fine of up to $1,000, or both.
HARRISBURG, PA
bloomberglaw.com

Biden Disappoints Puerto Rico in Supreme Court Benefits Case

Justice Department to defend law excluding those in Puerto Rico from SSI benefits. Then-candidate Biden critical of Trump administration’s appeal. The Justice Department will defend the government’s decision not to extend certain Social Security benefits to residents of Puerto Rico, in a move that civil rights groups say goes against promises Joe Biden made during the 2020 presidential campaign.
LABOR ISSUES
State
Pennsylvania State
PennLive.com

Election Day 2021 results in central Pa.: Recap

Welcome to PennLive’s coverage of the 2021 election. We’ll be running down highlights of the key races as they arrive. Today, voters are weighing in on statewide judicial races, county seats, municipal contests and school board elections. Particularly in contests for municipal and school board seats, the small number of voters who do cast ballots have a large say in the outcome.
HARRISBURG, PA
Waynesboro Record-Herald

Letter: Pa. Republicans' election probe violates voters' privacy

Pa. Republicans' election probe violates voters' privacy. Remember when the Republican Party was a champion of personal privacy? Now the Republicans in Harrisburg want to know everything they can about how you voted last year — as well as your driver’s license number and partial Social Security number. Not surprisingly, the leader in this effort is none other than Senate President Pro Tempore Jake Corman.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
UPI News

Supreme Court considers whether Puerto Ricans can be denied gov't benefits

WASHINGTON, Nov. 10 (UPI) -- A dispute over $28,000 could have broad implications for the rights of Puerto Ricans and residents of other U.S. territories. The U.S. Supreme Court heard oral arguments Tuesday on whether the exclusion of Puerto Rico from the Supplemental Security Income program violates the equal protection component of the Fifth Amendment's Due Process Clause.
CONGRESS & COURTS
northcentralpa.com

Montoursville son and Lycoming County native elected to sit on Pa. Supreme Court

Montoursville, Pa. -- Last night, Montoursville native Kevin Brobson defeated Democrat Maria McLaughlin for a seat on the states highest court. Brobson received 1,358,369 votes over McLaughlin's 1,235,554 votes. Upon completing a federal judicial clerkship in Philadelphia, Brobson entered private practice with the Pittsburgh-based law firm Buchanan Ingersoll & Rooney...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
beavercountyradio.com

Supreme Court, Municipal Elections on Tap for Pa. State Voters

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania voters are poised to pick four jurists to serve on statewide appeals courts. The marquee race on Tuesday is for a seat on the state Supreme Court, but the result will not change the Democrats’ partisan control of the high court. Democrats went into Election Day with a 5-2 majority on the court that in recent years has played critical roles in election litigation and the COVID-19 pandemic response. The sole vacancy is an opening required by the mandatory retirement this year of Republican Justice Thomas Saylor. It’s being contested by two lower-court judges — Republican Kevin Brobson from Commonwealth Court and Democrat Maria McLaughlin from Superior Court.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
phillytrib.com

Brobson wins Supreme Court race as GOP poised to sweep Pa. judicial elections

In the race for Pennsylvania Supreme Court, GOP Judge Kevin Brobson beat Democratic challenger Maria McLaughlin in a bid to replace retiring Chief Justice Stan Saylor. The Associated Press called the race in the wee hours of Wednesday morning, and with the vast majority of votes counted, Republicans are poised to sweep Pennsylvania’s statewide judicial contests.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
philasun.com

PA Judicial Candidates for 2021 General Election Guide

According to the Unified Judicial System of Pennsylvania, judicial elections occur in odd-numbered years. Justices and judges may serve an unlimited number of terms until they reach the mandatory retirement age of 75 and are retained or re-elected by the voters. Vacancies that exist before an election may be filled by gubernatorial appointment until an election is held. These selections are subject to Senate confirmation.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
cbslocal.com

Justice Department Sues Texas Over New Election Law

WASHINGTON (CBSDFW.COM) – The Justice Department filed suit Thursday against the State of Texas and the Texas Secretary of State over parts of the new Texas voting bill signed into law by Governor Abbott in September. In the complaint, the DOJ alleges the law, “will disenfranchise eligible Texas citizens who...
TEXAS STATE
WITF

Election 2021 Recap: GOP nets Pa. Supreme Court seat; Pittsburgh gets 1st Black mayor

Amid light turnout around the state, Republican Kevin Brobson beat Democrat Maria McLaughlin to serve a 10-year term on Pennsylvania’s highest court. (Harrisburg) — Republicans in Pennsylvania saw success in voters’ choices Tuesday to fill open seats on statewide appeals courts, including winning a marquee race for a seat on the state Supreme Court that nevertheless will not change the Democrats’ majority on the state’s high court.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

