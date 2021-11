Stantonsburg — James Devon Artis, 75, died Wednesday, October 27, 2021. The funeral service is Sat., November 6, 2021, at 12 pm, Tabernacle Temple of Jesus Christ, 1601 Bishop L.N. Forbes St., The public visitation is Fri., November 5, 2021, from 3 pm-6 pm, Stevens Funeral Home.. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Stevens Funeral Home, 1820 Martin Luther King, Jr. Pkwy, Wilson, NC..

OBITUARIES ・ 10 DAYS AGO