CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elections

NY-CntyEx-Wchster-elected

By The Associated Press
La Crosse Tribune
 9 days ago

BULLETIN (AP) — George Latimer, Dem, elected...

lacrossetribune.com

Comments / 0

Related
PIX11

NY, NJ Election Day: Live updates

It’s not just any other Tuesday. Another Election Day is upon us, with key races across New York and New Jersey prompting voters to head to the polls. Below you’ll find the latest updates, resources and information. 9:25 p.m. update Alvin Bragg elected Manhattan’s first Black district attorney, will oversee cases involving former President Trump. […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NWI.com

NY-StSen-30-Sum

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter.
ELECTIONS
NWI.com

NY-DisAty-Manhattan-Sum

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Orthodox patriarch blesses shrine by 9/11 memorial. Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!. Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter.
ELECTIONS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
PIX11

Early voting ends in NY, NJ ahead of Election Day Tuesday

NEW YORK — Voters in New York and New Jersey had their last day of early voting Sunday, but they were also back inside the polling stations after COVID changed the way many cast their ballots. In New Jersey, the governor’s position is up for grabs. Democrat Phil Murphy has been in the seat for […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Orlando Sentinel

Republicans’ election fraud monster suddenly has GOP supervisors worried | Editorial

Alan Hays is upset because his fellow Lake County Republicans are spreading unsubstantiated conspiracy theories about 2020 election fraud. Cry us a river. Hays contributed to America’s present-day conspiratorial psychosis, and now is upset that the Frankenstein’s monster he helped create is rampaging across the countryside. Before Hays became supervisor of elections in Lake County, he was a ...
ORLANDO, FL
waer.org

All Three NY Voting And Election-Related Ballot Proposals Fail

Republicans and conservatives are claiming victory in the rejection of three ballot proposals that would have allowed mail in voting in New York, same day voter registration, and made changes to the state’s redistricting process. Supporters say they wish Democratic elected officials had pushed harder for the measures. State GOP...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dem#Ap#County Executive
Coeur d'Alene Press

Op-Ed: Proof of massive election fraud finally emerges

Donald Trump has been obsessed with the idea that fraud, perpetrated before, during and after the 2020 election, affected the outcome. The mainstream media has repeatedly debunked these claims, but Trump and many of his supporters persist in claiming that there was massive election fraud last year. Now that a...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
inquirer.com

These women are white, with no college degrees — and in the driver’s seat of American politics | Will Bunch

Tuesday felt like anything but an off-year election in the western mountain hamlets and far-flung D.C. exurbs of Virginia. Voters turned out for a 2021 gubernatorial race in unusually large numbers, and a surprisingly large number of Virginians said they were energized by the out-of-nowhere rise of the perceived issue of “critical race theory.”
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
CNBC

Trump press secretary Kayleigh McEnany, Stephen Miller and other White House officials subpoenaed in Jan. 6 House probe

The House committee probing the Jan. 6 Capitol riot on Tuesday subpoenaed former Trump White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany and other ex-White House officials to testify in the investigation. In addition to McEnany, ex-officials issued subpoenas include ex-White House senior advisor Stephen Miller, former White House personnel director John...
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
checkyourfact.com

FACT CHECK: Did A Maricopa County Audit Find 700,000 More Votes For Donald Trump?

An image shared on Facebook claims an audit of Maricopa County, Arizona’s 2020 election results found more than 700,000 additional votes for former President Donald Trump. No audit of Maricopa County’s 2020 election results uncovered an additional 700,000 votes for Trump. An audit recently led by the firm Cyber Ninjas reaffirmed the county’s 2020 election results.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
Black Enterprise

Black Man Calls Out Racism Before Getting Longest Sentence In Jan. 6 Insurrection Cases

On Thursday, a Black man who issued out threats to lawmakers and tech executives received the longest sentence served in connection to the January 6 insurrection. Troy Anthony Smocks, 58, was sentenced to 14 months in prison for his involvement with the riots at the U.S. Capitol, CNN reports. Smocks was in Washington on the day of the insurrection but did not go into the building.
SOCIETY
New Haven Register

Tucker Carlson Is a 'Manipulative Son of a Bitch' - and Other Thoughts from Adam Kinzinger

Adam Kinzinger is the kind of Republican that Democrats say we need in Congress to put American politics on a more even keel. Throughout Donald Trump’s rise to power, Kinzinger, a 43-year-old Republican representative from Illinois, grew more wary of the president’s willingness to stay inside the boundaries of his executive authority and more convinced that Trump would try to dismantle democratic institutions that got in his way. Kinzinger was one of 10 House Republicans who voted to impeach Trump for “incitement of insurrection,” and he’s one of only two Republicans, along with Rep. Liz Cheney (Wyo.), sitting on the House select committee to investigate the January 6th attack on the US Capitol.
U.S. POLITICS
Washington Post

A year later, an obviously illegal campaign stunt is determined to have been illegal

You have to imagine that it isn’t cheap to maintain the White House. It’s a large mansion, with countless historical items and a large staff. It is a manifestation of the power of the presidency, so it is well-tended and (generally) well-kept. Although it constitutes only a small part of the federal government’s overall spending, its upkeep is nonetheless covered by American taxpayers.
U.S. POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy