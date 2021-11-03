CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
UMO nets U.S. Poultry grant

By News Argus staff
Goldsboro News-Argus
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe U.S. Poultry Foundation recently presented the University of Mount Olive with a $4,620 grant for student recruitment and...

www.newsargus.com

