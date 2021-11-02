Lady Gaga talks 'psychological difficulty' of playing 'House of Gucci' character

Three years after A Star Is Born, Lady Gaga is flexing her acting chops once again. Ahead of House of Gucci, which hits theaters on Nov. 24, the pop titan sat down with British Vogue to open up about portraying Patrizia Reggiani, an Italian socialite and ex-wife of Maurizio Gucci (Adam Driver). "It is three years since I started working on it and I will be fully honest and transparent: I lived as her (Reggiani) for a year and a half," she told the publication. "And I spoke with an accent for nine months of that. Off camera, I never broke. I stayed with her." Gaga went on to say that she found it "nearly impossible" to fully embody Reggiani and speak in an Italian accent as a blonde, so she dyed her hair right away. She continued, "I started to live in a way whereby anything that I looked at, anything that I touched, I started to take notice of where and when I could see money."

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 4 DAYS AGO