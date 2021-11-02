CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lady Gaga talks 'psychological difficulty' of playing 'House of Gucci' character

By Gina Vivinetto
TODAY.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLady Gaga is getting candid about how challenging it was playing Patrizia Reggiani in the upcoming crime drama "House of Gucci." The Italian socialite was convicted in 1998 of hiring a hit man to kill her ex-husband, Maurizio Gucci — the grandson of Italian fashion legend Guccio Gucci — played by...

