We read with interest Penny and John Gower’s letters to the editor opposing the Zoeter Park Dog Park (“Letters to the Editor,” Sun Newspapers, Thursday, Oct. 21). They did not give any specific reason for their objection so we visited the provisional dog park this week. We found it to be clean, double gated, signs posting reasonable rules, plenty of dog toys for tug of war or balls to chase. The large trees on the North end provided dense shade. We are not sure why the fence is opaque. There was a mud puddle from the recent sprinklers. No dog messes or trash. Overall a meaningful addition to Seal Beach Old Town. Mark us in favor of the Zoeter Park Dog Park.

LOS ALAMITOS, CA ・ 9 DAYS AGO