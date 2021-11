Kyle Rittenhouse's mother joined "Hannity" for an exclusive interview Thursday in which she slammed Joe Biden for casting her son as a White supremacist one year ago. "When I saw that I was shocked, I was angry. President Biden don't [sic] know my son whatsoever, and he's not a White supremacist. He's not a racist. And [Biden] did that for the votes. And I was so angry for a while at him and what he did to my son, he defamed him," Wendy Rittenhouse said.

POLITICS ・ 6 HOURS AGO