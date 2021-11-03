CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

Mechanisms underlying interactions between two abundant oral commensal bacteria

By Dasith Perera
Nature.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleComplex polymicrobial biofilm communities are abundant in nature particularly in the human oral cavity where their composition and fitness can affect health. While the study of these communities during disease is essential and prevalent, little is known about interactions within the healthy plaque community. Here we describe interactions between two of...

www.nature.com

Nature.com

Oral prodrug of remdesivir parent GS-441524 is efficacious against SARS-CoV-2 in ferrets

Remdesivir is an antiviral approved for COVID-19 treatment, but its wider use is limited by intravenous delivery. An orally bioavailable remdesivir analog may boost therapeutic benefit by facilitating early administration to non-hospitalized patients. This study characterizes the anti-SARS-CoV-2 efficacy of GS-621763, an oral prodrug of remdesivir parent nucleoside GS-441524. Both GS-621763 and GS-441524 inhibit SARS-CoV-2, including variants of concern (VOC) in cell culture and human airway epithelium organoids. Oral GS-621763 is efficiently converted to plasma metabolite GS-441524, and in lungs to the triphosphate metabolite identical to that generated by remdesivir, demonstrating a consistent mechanism of activity. Twice-daily oral administration of 10"‰mg/kg GS-621763 reduces SARS-CoV-2 burden to near-undetectable levels in ferrets. When dosed therapeutically against VOC P.1"‰gamma Î³, oral GS-621763 blocks virus replication and prevents transmission to untreated contact animals. These results demonstrate therapeutic efficacy of a much-needed orally bioavailable analog of remdesivir in a relevant animal model of SARS-CoV-2 infection.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

An NMR relaxometry approach for quantitative investigation of the transchelation of gadolinium ions from GBCAs to a competing macromolecular chelator

Gadolinium-based contrast agents (GBCAs) have been used in clinical Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) for more than 30Â years. However, there is increasing evidence that their dissociation in vivo leads to long-term depositions of gadolinium ions in the human body. In vitro experiments provide critical insights into kinetics and thermodynamic equilibria of underlying processes, which give hints towards the in vivo situation. We developed a time-resolved MRI relaxometry-based approach that exploits distinct relaxivities of Gd3+ in different molecular environments. Its applicability to quantify the transmetallation of GBCAs, the binding of Gd3+ to competing chelators, and the combined transchelation process is demonstrated. Exemplarily, the approach is applied to investigate two representative GBCAs in the presence of Zn2+ and heparin, which is used as a model for a macromolecular and physiologically occurring chelator. Opposing indirect impacts of heparin on increasing the kinetic stability but reducing the thermodynamic stability of GBCAs are observed. The relaxivity of resulting Gd-heparin complexes is shown to be essentially increased compared to that of the parent GBCAs so that they might be one explanation for observed long-term MRI signal enhancement in vivo. In forthcoming studies, the presented method could help to identify the most potent Gd-complexing macromolecular species.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Dimethyl sulfide mediates microbial predator–prey interactions between zooplankton and algae in the ocean

Phytoplankton are key components of the oceanic carbon and sulfur cycles1. During bloom events, some species can emit large amounts of the organosulfur volatile dimethyl sulfide (DMS) into the ocean and consequently the atmosphere, where it can modulate aerosol formation and affect climate2,3. In aquatic environments, DMS plays an important role as a chemical signal mediating diverse trophic interactions. Yet, its role in microbial predator–prey interactions remains elusive with contradicting evidence for its role in either algal chemical defence or in the chemo-attraction of grazers to prey cells4,5. Here we investigated the signalling role of DMS during zooplankton–algae interactions by genetic and biochemical manipulation of the algal DMS-generating enzyme dimethylsulfoniopropionate lyase (DL) in the bloom-forming alga Emiliania huxleyi6. We inhibited DL activity in E. huxleyi cells in vivo using the selective DL-inhibitor 2-bromo-3-(dimethylsulfonio)-propionate7 and overexpressed the DL-encoding gene in the model diatom Thalassiosira pseudonana. We showed that algal DL activity did not serve as an anti-grazing chemical defence but paradoxically enhanced predation by the grazer Oxyrrhis marina and other microzooplankton and mesozooplankton, including ciliates and copepods. Consumption of algal prey with induced DL activity also promoted O. marina growth. Overall, our results demonstrate that DMS-mediated grazing may be ecologically important and prevalent during prey–predator dynamics in aquatic ecosystems. The role of algal DMS revealed here, acting as an eat-me signal for grazers, raises fundamental questions regarding the retention of its biosynthetic enzyme through the evolution of dominant bloom-forming phytoplankton in the ocean.
WILDLIFE
Nature.com

The gut commensal fungus, Candida parapsilosis, promotes high fat-diet induced obesity in mice

Gut fungi is known to play many important roles in human health regulations. Herein, we investigate the anti-obesity efficacy of the antifungal antibiotics (amphotericin B, fluconazole and 5-fluorocytosine) in the high fat diet-fed (HFD) mice. Supplementation of amphotericin B or fluconazole in water can effectively inhibit obesity and its related disorders, whereas 5-fluorocytosine exhibit little effects. The gut fungus Candida parapsilosis is identified as a key commensal fungus related to the diet-induced obesity by the culture-dependent method and the inoculation assay with C. parapsilosis in the fungi-free mice. In addition, the increase of free fatty acids in the gut due to the production of fungal lipases from C. parapsilosis is confirmed as one mechanism by which C. parapsilosis promotes obesity. The current study demonstrates the gut C. parapsilosis as a causal fungus for the development of diet-induced obesity in mice and highlights the therapeutic strategy targeting the gut fungi.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Multi-omics of human plasma reveals molecular features of dysregulated inflammation and accelerated aging in schizophrenia

Schizophrenia is a devastating psychiatric illness that detrimentally affects a significant portion of the worldwide population. Aging of schizophrenia patients is associated with reduced longevity, but the potential biological factors associated with aging in this population have not yet been investigated in a global manner. To address this gap in knowledge, the present study assesses proteomics and metabolomics profiles in the plasma of subjects afflicted with schizophrenia compared to non-psychiatric control patients over six decades of life. Global, unbiased analyses of circulating blood plasma can provide knowledge of prominently dysregulated molecular pathways and their association with schizophrenia, as well as features of aging and gender in this disease. The resulting data compiled in this study represent a compendium of molecular changes associated with schizophrenia over the human lifetime. Supporting the clinical finding of schizophrenia's association with more rapid aging, both schizophrenia diagnosis and age significantly influenced the plasma proteome in subjects assayed. Schizophrenia was broadly associated with prominent dysregulation of inflammatory and metabolic system components. Proteome changes demonstrated increased abundance of biomarkers for risk of physiologic comorbidities of schizophrenia, especially in younger individuals. These findings advance our understanding of the molecular etiology of schizophrenia and its associated comorbidities throughout the aging process.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Computational study of the interaction between natural rubber Î±-terminal groups and -quebrachitol, one of the major components of natural rubber

Natural rubber is a biomaterial with unique physical and chemical features that are indispensable for many industrial applications. It is widely accepted that the Î±-terminal groups of its biopolymer molecules play a critical role in its exceptional characteristics. Herein, we used molecular dynamics to model recently structurally defined Î±-terminal groups and their interaction with l-quebrachitol, which is the second most common compound found in natural rubber particles.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Integrating full-length transcriptomics and metabolomics reveals the regulatory mechanisms underlying yellow pigmentation in tree peony (Paeonia suffruticosa Andr.) flowers

Tree peony (Paeonia suffruticosa Andr.) is a popular ornamental plant in China due to its showy and colorful flowers. However, yellow-colored flowers are rare in both wild species and domesticated cultivars. The molecular mechanisms underlying yellow pigmentation remain poorly understood. Here, petal tissues of two tree peony cultivars, "High Noon" (yellow flowers) and "Roufurong" (purple"“red flowers), were sampled at five developmental stages (S1"“S5) from early flower buds to full blooms. Five petal color indices (brightness, redness, yellowness, chroma, and hue angle) and the contents of ten different flavonoids were determined. Compared to "Roufurong," which accumulated abundant anthocyanins at S3"“S5, the yellow-colored "High Noon" displayed relatively higher contents of tetrahydroxychalcone (THC), flavones, and flavonols but no anthocyanin production. The contents of THC, flavones, and flavonols in "High Noon" peaked at S3 and dropped gradually as the flower bloomed, consistent with the color index patterns. Furthermore, RNA-seq analyses at S3 showed that structural genes such as PsC4Hs, PsDFRs, and PsUFGTs in the flavonoid biosynthesis pathway were downregulated in "High Noon," whereas most PsFLSs, PsF3Hs, and PsF3'Hs were upregulated. Five transcription factor (TF) genes related to flavonoid biosynthesis were also upregulated in "High Noon." One of these TFs, PsMYB111, was overexpressed in tobacco, which led to increased flavonols but decreased anthocyanins. Dual-luciferase assays further confirmed that PsMYB111 upregulated PsFLS. These results improve our understanding of yellow pigmentation in tree peony and provide a guide for future molecular-assisted breeding experiments in tree peony with novel flower colors.
WILDLIFE
Nature.com

A high-throughput pipeline for design and selection of peptides targeting the SARS-Cov-2 Spike protein

Rapid design, screening, and characterization of biorecognition elements (BREs) is essential for the development of diagnostic tests and antiviral therapeutics needed to combat the spread of viruses such as severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2). To address this need, we developed a high-throughput pipeline combining in silico design of a peptide library specific for SARS-CoV-2 spike (S) protein and microarray screening to identify binding sequences. Our optimized microarray platform allowed the simultaneous screening of"‰~"‰2.5Â k peptides and rapid identification of binding sequences resulting in selection of four peptides with nanomolar affinity to the SARS-CoV-2 S protein. Finally, we demonstrated the successful integration of one of the top peptides into an electrochemical sensor with a clinically relevant limit of detection for S protein in spiked saliva. Our results demonstrate the utility of this novel pipeline for the selection of peptide BREs in response to the SARS-CoV-2 pandemic, and the broader application of such a platform in response to future viral threats.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Fibromine is a multi-omics database and mining tool for target discovery in pulmonary fibrosis

Idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis is a lethal lung fibroproliferative disease with limited therapeutic options. Differential expression profiling of affected sites has been instrumental for involved pathogenetic mechanisms dissection and therapeutic targets discovery. However, there have been limited efforts to comparatively analyse/mine the numerous related publicly available datasets, to fully exploit their potential on the validation/creation of novel research hypotheses. In this context and towards that goal, we present Fibromine, an integrated database and exploration environment comprising of consistently re-analysed, manually curated transcriptomic and proteomic pulmonary fibrosis datasets covering a wide range of experimental designs in both patients and animal models. Fibromine can be accessed via an R Shiny application (http://www.fibromine.com/Fibromine) which offers dynamic data exploration and real-time integration functionalities. Moreover, we introduce a novel benchmarking system based on transcriptomic datasets underlying characteristics, resulting to dataset accreditation aiming to aid the user on dataset selection. Cell specificity of gene expression can be visualised and/or explored in several scRNA-seq datasets, in an effort to link legacy data with this cutting-edge methodology and paving the way to their integration. Several use case examples are presented, that, importantly, can be reproduced on-the-fly by a non-specialist user, the primary target and potential user of this endeavour.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Marine phytoplankton functional types exhibit diverse responses to thermal change

Marine phytoplankton generate half of global primary production, making them essential to ecosystem functioning and biogeochemical cycling. Though phytoplankton are phylogenetically diverse, studies rarely designate unique thermal traits to different taxa, resulting in coarse representations of phytoplankton thermal responses. Here we assessed phytoplankton functional responses to temperature using empirically derived thermal growth rates from four principal contributors to marine productivity: diatoms, dinoflagellates, cyanobacteria, and coccolithophores. Using modeled sea surface temperatures for 1950"“1970 and 2080"“2100, we explored potential alterations to each group's growth rates and geographical distribution under a future climate change scenario. Contrary to the commonly applied Eppley formulation, our data suggest phytoplankton functional types may be characterized by different temperature coefficients (Q10), growth maxima thermal dependencies, and thermal ranges which would drive dissimilar responses to each degree of temperature change. These differences, when applied in response to global simulations of future temperature, result in taxon-specific projections of growth and geographic distribution, with low-latitude coccolithophores facing considerable decreases and cyanobacteria substantial increases in growth rates. These results suggest that the singular effect of changing temperature may alter phytoplankton global community structure, owing to the significant variability in thermal response between phytoplankton functional types.
WILDLIFE
Nature.com

Land use influences stream bacterial communities in lowland tropical watersheds

Land use is known to affect water quality yet the impact it has on aquatic microbial communities in tropical systems is poorly understood. We used 16S metabarcoding to assess the impact of land use on bacterial communities in the water column of four streams in central Panama. Each stream was influenced by a common Neotropical land use: mature forest, secondary forest, silvopasture and traditional cattle pasture. Bacterial community diversity and composition were significantly influenced by nearby land uses. Streams bordered by forests had higher phylogenetic diversity (Faith's PD) and similar community structure (based on weighted UniFrac distance), whereas the stream surrounded by traditional cattle pasture had lower diversity and unique bacterial communities. The silvopasture stream showed strong seasonal shifts, with communities similar to forested catchments during the wet seasons and cattle pasture during dry seasons. We demonstrate that natural forest regrowth and targeted management, such as maintaining and restoring riparian corridors, benefit stream-water microbiomes in tropical landscapes and can provide a rapid and efficient approach to balancing agricultural activities and water quality protection.
WILDLIFE
NewsBreak
Science
Nature.com

High quality VO thin films synthesized from VO powder for sensitive near-infrared detection

Vapor transport method has been successfully used to synthesize high quality VO2 thin films on SiO2/Si substrate using V2O5 as a precursor in an inert-gas environment. The morphological and structural evolutions of the intermediate phases during the nucleation and growth processes were investigated by SEM and Raman spectroscopy, respectively. The results showed that the conversion of V2O5 powder to VO2 thin films was dominated by a melting-evaporation-nucleation-growth mechanism. Further characterization results demonstrated that the high quality crystals of monoclinic VO2 thin films exhibit a sharp resistance change up to 4 orders of magnitude. In addition, the VO2 thin films exhibited good near-infrared response, high stability, and reproducibility under ambient conditions, which should be promising for sensitive near-infrared detection. Our work not only provided a simple and direct approach to synthesize high quality VO2 thin films with distinct phase transition properties but also demonstrated the possible infrared sensing application in the future.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Full-color enhanced second harmonic generation using rainbow trapping in ultrathin hyperbolic metamaterials

Metasurfaces have provided a promising approach to enhance the nonlinearity at subwavelength scale, but usually suffer from a narrow bandwidth as imposed by sharp resonant features. Here, we counterintuitively report a broadband, enhanced second-harmonic generation, in nanopatterned hyperbolic metamaterials. The nanopatterning allows the direct access of the mode with large momentum, rendering the rainbow light trapping, i.e. slow light in a broad frequency, and thus enhancing the local field intensity for boosted nonlinear light-matter interactions. For a proof-of-concept demonstration, we fabricated a nanostructured Au/ZnO multilayer, and enhanced second harmonic generation can be observed within the visible wavelength range (400-650"‰nm). The enhancement factor is over 50 within the wavelength range of 470-650"‰nm, and a maximum conversion efficiency of 1.13Ã—10âˆ’6 is obtained with a pump power of only 8.80"‰mW. Our results herein offer an effective and robust approach towards the broadband metasurface-based nonlinear devices for various important technologies.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Nanoscale neural network using non-linear spin-wave interference

We demonstrate the design of a neural network hardware, where all neuromorphic computing functions, including signal routing and nonlinear activation are performed by spin-wave propagation and interference. Weights and interconnections of the network are realized by a magnetic-field pattern that is applied on the spin-wave propagating substrate and scatters the spin waves. The interference of the scattered waves creates a mapping between the wave sources and detectors. Training the neural network is equivalent to finding the field pattern that realizes the desired input-output mapping. A custom-built micromagnetic solver, based on the Pytorch machine learning framework, is used to inverse-design the scatterer. We show that the behavior of spin waves transitions from linear to nonlinear interference at high intensities and that its computational power greatly increases in the nonlinear regime. We envision small-scale, compact and low-power neural networks that perform their entire function in the spin-wave domain.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
Nature.com

The rumen microbiome inhibits methane formation through dietary choline supplementation

Enteric fermentation from ruminants is a primary source of anthropogenic methane emission. This study aims to add another approach for methane mitigation by manipulation of the rumen microbiome. Effects of choline supplementation on methane formation were quantified in vitro using the Rumen Simulation Technique. Supplementing 200Â mM of choline chloride or choline bicarbonate reduced methane emissions by 97"“100% after 15Â days. Associated with the reduction of methane formation, metabolomics analysis revealed high post-treatment concentrations of ethanol, which likely served as a major hydrogen sink. Metagenome sequencing showed that the methanogen community was almost entirely lost, and choline-utilizing bacteria that can produce either lactate, ethanol or formate as hydrogen sinks were enriched. The taxa most strongly associated with methane mitigation were Megasphaera elsdenii and Denitrobacterium detoxificans, both capable of consuming lactate, which is an intermediate product and hydrogen sink. Accordingly, choline metabolism promoted the capability of bacteria to utilize alternative hydrogen sinks leading to a decline of hydrogen as a substrate for methane formation. However, fermentation of fibre and total organic matter could not be fully maintained with choline supplementation, while amino acid deamination and ethanolamine catabolism produced excessive ammonia, which would reduce feed efficiency and adversely affect live animal performance.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Current-induced manipulation of exchange bias in IrMn/NiFe bilayer structures

The electrical control of antiferromagnetic moments is a key technological goal of antiferromagnet-based spintronics, which promises favourable device characteristics such as ultrafast operation and high-density integration as compared to conventional ferromagnet-based devices. To date, the manipulation of antiferromagnetic moments by electric current has been demonstrated in epitaxial antiferromagnets with broken inversion symmetry or antiferromagnets interfaced with a heavy metal, in which spin-orbit torque (SOT) drives the antiferromagnetic domain wall. Here, we report current-induced manipulation of the exchange bias in IrMn/NiFe bilayers without a heavy metal. We show that the direction of the exchange bias is gradually modulated up to Â±22 degrees by an in-plane current, which is independent of the NiFe thickness. This suggests that spin currents arising in the IrMn layer exert SOTs on uncompensated antiferromagnetic moments at the interface which then rotate the antiferromagnetic moments. Furthermore, the memristive features are preserved in sub-micron devices, facilitating nanoscale multi-level antiferromagnetic spintronic devices.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

S100B dysregulation during brain development affects synaptic SHANK protein networks via alteration of zinc homeostasis

Autism Spectrum Disorders (ASD) are caused by a combination of genetic predisposition and nongenetic factors. Among the nongenetic factors, maternal immune system activation and zinc deficiency have been proposed. Intriguingly, as a genetic factor, copy-number variations in S100B, a pro-inflammatory damage-associated molecular pattern (DAMP), have been associated with ASD, and increased serum S100B has been found in ASD. Interestingly, it has been shown that increased S100B levels affect zinc homeostasis in vitro. Thus, here, we investigated the influence of increased S100B levels in vitro and in vivo during pregnancy in mice regarding zinc availability, the zinc-sensitive SHANK protein networks associated with ASD, and behavioral outcomes. We observed that S100B affects the synaptic SHANK2 and SHANK3 levels in a zinc-dependent manner, especially early in neuronal development. Animals exposed to high S100B levels in utero similarly show reduced levels of free zinc and SHANK2 in the brain. On the behavioral level, these mice display hyperactivity, increased stereotypic and abnormal social behaviors, and cognitive impairment. Pro-inflammatory factors and zinc-signaling alterations converge on the synaptic level revealing a common pathomechanism that may mechanistically explain a large share of ASD cases.
HEALTH
Nature.com

Excluding false negative error in certification of quantum channels

Certification of quantum channels is based on quantum hypothesis testing and involves also preparation of an input state and choosing the final measurement. This work primarily focuses on the scenario when the false negative error cannot occur, even if it leads to the growth of the probability of false positive error. We establish a condition when it is possible to exclude false negative error after a finite number of queries to the quantum channel in parallel, and we provide an upper bound on the number of queries. On top of that, we found a class of channels which allow for excluding false negative error after a finite number of queries in parallel, but cannot be distinguished unambiguously. Moreover, it will be proved that parallel certification scheme is always sufficient, however the number of steps may be decreased by the use of adaptive scheme. Finally, we consider examples of certification of various classes of quantum channels and measurements.
PHYSICS
Nature.com

Coherent spin rotation-induced zero thermal expansion in MnCoSi-based spiral magnets

Materials exhibiting zero thermal expansion (ZTE), namely, volume invariance with temperature change, can resist thermal shock and are highly desired in modern industries for high-precision components. However, pure ZTE materials are rare, especially those that are metallic. Here, we report the discovery of a pure metallic ZTE material: an orthorhombic Mn1-xNixCoSi spiral magnet. The introduction of Ni can efficiently enhance the ferromagnetic exchange interaction and construct the transition from a spiral magnetic state to a ferromagnetic-like state in MnCoSi-based alloys. Systematic in situ neutron powder diffraction revealed a new cycloidal spiral magnetic structure in the bc plane in the ground state, which transformed to a helical spiral in the ab plane with increasing temperature. Combined with Lorentz transmission electron microscopy techniques, the cycloidal and helical spin order coherently rotated at varying periods along the c-axis during the magnetic transition. This spin rotation drove the continuous movement of the coupled crystalline lattice and induced a large negative thermal expansion along the a-axis, eventually leading to a wide-temperature ZTE effect. Our work not only introduces a new ZTE alloy but also presents a new mechanism by which to discover or design ZTE magnets.
CHEMISTRY

