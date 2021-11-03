CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hepatocyte-specific fibroblast growth factor 21 overexpression ameliorates high-fat diet-induced obesity and liver steatosis in mice

By Kota Yano
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFibroblast growth factor (FGF) 21 is an endocrine growth factor mainly secreted by the liver in response to a ketogenic diet and alcohol consumption. FGF21 signaling requires co-receptor Î²-klotho (KLB) co-acting with FGF receptors, which has pleiotropic metabolic effects, including induced hepatic fatty acid oxidation and ketogenesis, in human and animal...

Nature.com

Oral prodrug of remdesivir parent GS-441524 is efficacious against SARS-CoV-2 in ferrets

Remdesivir is an antiviral approved for COVID-19 treatment, but its wider use is limited by intravenous delivery. An orally bioavailable remdesivir analog may boost therapeutic benefit by facilitating early administration to non-hospitalized patients. This study characterizes the anti-SARS-CoV-2 efficacy of GS-621763, an oral prodrug of remdesivir parent nucleoside GS-441524. Both GS-621763 and GS-441524 inhibit SARS-CoV-2, including variants of concern (VOC) in cell culture and human airway epithelium organoids. Oral GS-621763 is efficiently converted to plasma metabolite GS-441524, and in lungs to the triphosphate metabolite identical to that generated by remdesivir, demonstrating a consistent mechanism of activity. Twice-daily oral administration of 10"‰mg/kg GS-621763 reduces SARS-CoV-2 burden to near-undetectable levels in ferrets. When dosed therapeutically against VOC P.1"‰gamma Î³, oral GS-621763 blocks virus replication and prevents transmission to untreated contact animals. These results demonstrate therapeutic efficacy of a much-needed orally bioavailable analog of remdesivir in a relevant animal model of SARS-CoV-2 infection.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Circulating fibroblast growth factor 21 links hemodynamics with kidney function in middle-aged and older adults: A mediation analysis

Altered hemodynamics are commonly observed in individuals with declining renal function; however, the pathophysiological mechanisms linking renal dysfunction and hemodynamics have not been fully elucidated. Fibroblast growth factor 21 (FGF21), which upregulates sympathetic nerve activity, can alter systemic hemodynamics, and its level can increase as renal function declines. This study aimed to determine the associations among circulating FGF21 levels, hemodynamics, and renal function in middle-aged and older adults. In a total of 272 middle-aged and older adults (age range: 46"“83 years), estimated glomerular filtration rate (eGFR), hemodynamics (brachial and aortic blood pressure and aortic pulse wave velocity [PWV]), and serum FGF21 levels were measured. For mediation analysis, hemodynamic parameters were entered as outcomes. eGFR or log-transformed urinary albumin and creatinine ratio (UACR) and log-transformed serum FGF21 levels were set as the predictors and mediator, respectively. According to multivariable regression models after adjusting for potential covariates, serum FGF21 levels were significantly associated with brachial systolic blood pressure (Î²"‰="‰0.140), pulse pressure (Î²"‰="‰0.136), and aortic PWV (Î²"‰="‰0.144). Mediation analyses showed that serum FGF21 levels significantly mediated the relationship of eGFR with brachial systolic blood pressure (indirect effect [95% confidence interval]: âˆ’0.032 [âˆ’0.071, âˆ’0.002]), pulse pressure (âˆ’0.019 [âˆ’0.041, âˆ’0.001]), and aortic PWV (âˆ’0.457 [âˆ’1.053, âˆ’0.021]) and the relationship of UACR with aortic PWV (7.600 [0.011, 21.148]). These findings suggest that elevated circulating FGF21 levels partially mediate the association of elevated blood pressure and/or aortic stiffness with renal dysfunction in middle-aged and older adults.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Adequate magnesium level as an associated factor of pre-diabetes and diabetes mellitus remission in patients with obesity submitted to bariatric surgery

Bariatric surgery (BS) can lead to remission of type 2 diabetes mellitus (T2DM), however, the evidence on the influence of preoperative serum magnesium levels on this reversal is scarce. To study the influence of preoperative serum magnesium levels on the pre-T2DM and T2DM remission one year after BS. Retrospective study carried out among 1656 patients with obesity who underwent BS in the Centro Hospitalar UniversitÃ¡rio SÃ£o JoÃ£o. T2DM and pre-T2DM remission were defined as being normal glycaemic measures of at least one year's after BS and without pharmacological therapy. To assess the association between preoperative serum magnesium levels and pre- and T2DM remission, logistic regression models, crude and adjusted for sex, age and body mass index were computed. Patients with normoglycaemia presented hypomagnesaemia less often than those patients with pre-T2DM and T2DM (17.0% vs. 21.3% vs. 39.9%) (p"‰<"‰0.001). One year after BS, 62.9% of patients with pre-T2DM or T2DM before BS showed remission. Adequate magnesium levels were positively associated with T2DM and pre-T2DM remission, one year after BS (OR"‰1.79; 95% CI 1.34"“2.38), independently of sex, age, and body mass index. Adequate preoperative serum magnesium levels showed to be an important clinical parameter for pre-T2DM and T2DM remission.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Human hepatocyte-derived extracellular vesicles attenuate the carbon tetrachloride-induced acute liver injury in mice

Acute liver injury (ALI) induced by chemicals or viruses can progress rapidly to acute liver failure (ALF), often resulting in death of patients without liver transplantation. Since liver transplantation is limited due to a paucity of donors, expensive surgical costs, and severe immune rejection, novel therapies are required to treat liver injury. Extracellular vesicles (EVs) are used for cellular communication, carrying RNAs, proteins, and lipids and delivering them intercellularly after being endocytosed by target cells. Recently, it was reported that EVs secreted from human hepatocytes have an ability to modulate the immune responses; however, these roles of EVs secreted from human hepatocytes were studied only with in vitro experiments. In the present study, we evidenced that EVs secreted from human hepatocytes attenuated the CCL4-induced ALI by inhibiting the recruitment of monocytes through downregulation of chemokine receptor in the bone marrow and recruitment of neutrophils through the reduction of C-X-C motif chemokine ligand 1 (CXCL1) and CXCL2 expression levels in the liver.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Inhibition of TGF-Î² repairs spinal cord injury by attenuating EphrinB2 expressing through inducing miR-484 from fibroblast

Spinal cord injury (SCI) can lead to severe loss of motor and sensory function with high disability and mortality. The effective treatment of SCI remains unknown. Here we find systemic injection of TGF-Î² neutralizing antibody induces the protection of axon growth, survival of neurons, and functional recovery, whereas erythropoietin-producing hepatoma interactor B2 (EphrinB2) expression and fibroblasts distribution are attenuated. Knockout of TGF-Î² type II receptor in fibroblasts can also decrease EphrinB2 expression and improve spinal cord injury recovery. Moreover, miR-488 was confirmed to be the most upregulated gene related to EphrinB2 releasing in fibroblasts after SCI and miR-488 initiates EphrinB2 expression and physical barrier building through MAPK signaling after SCI. Our study points toward elevated levels of active TGF-Î² as inducer and promoters of fibroblasts distribution, fibrotic scar formation, and EphrinB2 expression, and deletion of global TGF-Î² or the receptor of TGF-Î² in Col1Î±2 lineage fibroblasts significantly improve functional recovery after SCI, which suggest that TGF-Î² might be a therapeutic target in SCI.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Microglia-specific overexpression of Î±-synuclein leads to severe dopaminergic neurodegeneration by phagocytic exhaustion and oxidative toxicity

Recent findings in human samples and animal models support the involvement of inflammation in the development of Parkinson's disease. Nevertheless, it is currently unknown whether microglial activation constitutes a primary event in neurodegeneration. We generated a new mouse model by lentiviral-mediated selective Î±-synuclein (Î±SYN) accumulation in microglial cells. Surprisingly, these mice developed progressive degeneration of dopaminergic (DA) neurons without endogenous Î±SYN aggregation. Transcriptomics and functional assessment revealed that Î±SYN-accumulating microglial cells developed a strong reactive state with phagocytic exhaustion and excessive production of oxidative and proinflammatory molecules. This inflammatory state created a molecular feed-forward vicious cycle between microglia and IFNÎ³-secreting immune cells infiltrating the brain parenchyma. Pharmacological inhibition of oxidative and nitrosative molecule production was sufficient to attenuate neurodegeneration. These results suggest that Î±SYN accumulation in microglia induces selective DA neuronal degeneration by promoting phagocytic exhaustion, an excessively toxic environment and the selective recruitment of peripheral immune cells.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

The role of vascular endothelial growth factor inhibitors in the treatment of epithelial ovarian cancer

Advanced epithelial ovarian, fallopian tube and primary peritoneal cancers (EOC) are a leading cause of gynaecological cancer-associated mortality and angiogenesis plays a key role in their growth. Vascular endothelial growth factor inhibitors (VEGFi) disrupt angiogenesis and improve the response rate, progression-free survival and in some cases, overall survival, when administered with and following cytotoxic chemotherapy, irrespective of the platinum sensitivity of EOC. Recent data have identified new indications for VEGFi in EOC: repeated exposure to VEGFi in the first- and then second-line treatment has sustained clinical efficacy; combinations of VEGFi with poly (ADP-ribose) polymerase inhibitors (PARPi) have proven effective as first-line or second-line maintenance regimens. However, recent trial data have not shown improved outcomes with combinations of VEGFi and immune checkpoint inhibitors. There remains a critical need to optimise patient selection for these effective yet somewhat toxic and expensive treatments. The search continues for validated biomarkers to optimise the use of VEGFi, of which the most promising at present is plasma Tie2. Based upon these studies, we propose a model of care incorporating VEGFi into the treatment of EOC, highlighting the need to change from the prescription of single courses of VEGFi, to allow use and re-use as clinically indicated.
CANCER
Nature.com

The c-Rel transcription factor limits early interferon and neuroinflammatory responses to prevent herpes simplex encephalitis onset in mice

Herpes simplex virus type 1 (HSV-1) is the predominant cause of herpes simplex encephalitis (HSE), a condition characterized by acute inflammation and viral replication in the brain. Host genetics contribute to HSE onset, including monogenic defects in type I interferon signaling in cases of childhood HSE. Mouse models suggest a further contribution of immune cell-mediated inflammation to HSE pathogenesis. We have previously described a truncating mutation in the c-Rel transcription factor (RelC307X) that drives lethal HSE in 60% of HSV-1-infected RelC307X mice. In this study, we combined dual host-virus RNA sequencing with flow cytometry to explore cell populations and mechanisms involved in RelC307X-driven HSE. At day 5 postinfection, prior to HSE clinical symptom onset, elevated HSV-1 transcription was detected together with augmented host interferon-stimulated and inflammatory gene expression in the brainstems of high-responding RelC307X mice, predictive of HSE development. This early induction of host gene expression preceded pathological infiltration of myeloid and T cells in RelC307X mice at HSE onset by day 7. Thus, we establish c-Rel as an early regulator of viral and host responses during mouse HSE. These data further highlight the importance of achieving a balanced immune response and avoiding excess interferon-driven inflammation to promote HSE resistance.
SCIENCE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
Nature.com

Upregulating sirtuin 6 ameliorates glycolysis, EMT and distant metastasis of pancreatic adenocarcinoma with krÃ¼ppel-like factor 10 deficiency

Experimental & Molecular Medicine (2021)Cite this article. KrÃ¼ppel-like factor 10 (KLF10) is a tumor suppressor in multiple cancers. In a murine model of spontaneous pancreatic adenocarcinoma (PDAC), additional KLF10 depletion accelerated distant metastasis. However, Klf10 knockout mice, which suffer from metabolic disorders, do not develop malignancy. The mechanisms of KLF10 in PDAC progression deserve further exploration. KLF10-depleted and KLF10-overexpressing PDAC cells were established to measure epithelial-mesenchymal transition (EMT), glycolysis, and migration ability. A murine model was established to evaluate the benefit of genetic or pharmacological manipulation in KLF10-depleted PDAC cells (PDACshKLF10). Correlations of KLF10 deficiency with rapid metastasis, elevated EMT, and glycolysis were demonstrated in resected PDAC tissues, in vitro assays, and murine models. We identified sirtuin 6 (SIRT6) as an essential mediator of KLF10 that modulates EMT and glucose homeostasis. Overexpressing SIRT6 reversed the migratory and glycolytic phenotypes of PDACshKLF10 cells. Linoleic acid, a polyunsaturated essential fatty acid, upregulated SIRT6 and prolonged the survival of mice injected with PDACshKLF10. Modulating HIF1Î± and NFÎºB revealed that EMT and glycolysis in PDAC cells were coordinately regulated upstream by KLF10/SIRT6 signaling. Our study demonstrated a novel KLF10/SIRT6 pathway that modulated EMT and glycolysis coordinately via NFÎºB and HIF1Î±. Activation of KLF10/SIRT6 signaling ameliorated the distant progression of PDAC.
CANCER
Nature.com

Hypothalamic administration of sargahydroquinoic acid elevates peripheral thermogenic signaling and ameliorates high fat diet-induced obesity through the sympathetic nervous system

Sargassum serratifolium (C. Agardh) C.Agardh, a marine brown alga, has been consumed as a food and traditional medicine in Asia. A previous study showed that the meroterpenoid-rich fraction of an ethanolic extract of S. serratifolium (MES) induced adipose tissue browning and suppressed diet-induced obesity and metabolic syndromeÂ when orally supplemented. Sargahydroquinoic acid (SHQA) is a major component of MES. However, it is unclear whether SHQA regulates energy homeostasis through the central nervous system. To examine this, SHQA was administrated through the third ventricle in the hypothalamus in high-fat diet-fed C57BL/6 mice and investigated its effects on energy homeostasis. Chronic administration of SHQA into the brain reduced body weight without a change in food intake and improved metabolic syndrome-related phenotypes. Cold experiments and biochemical analyses indicated that SHQA elevated thermogenic signaling pathways, as evidenced by an increase in body temperature and UCP1 signaling in white and brown adipose tissues. Peripheral denervation experiments using 6-OHDA indicated that the SHQA-induced anti-obesity effect is mediated by the activation of the sympathetic nervous system, possibly by regulating genes associated with sympathetic outflow and GABA signaling pathways. In conclusion, hypothalamic injection of SHQA elevates peripheral thermogenic signaling and ameliorates diet-induced obesity.
HEALTH
Nature.com

Milk fat globule membrane attenuates high fat diet-induced neuropathological changes in obese Ldlrâˆ’/âˆ’.Leiden mice

International Journal of Obesity (2021)Cite this article. Milk-fat globule membrane (MFGM) is a complex structure secreted by the mammary gland and present in mammalian milk. MFGM contains lipids and glycoproteins as well as gangliosides, which may be involved in myelination processes. Notably, myelination and thereby white matter integrity are often altered in obesity. Furthermore, MFGM interventions showed beneficial effects in obesity by affecting inflammatory processes and the microbiome. In this study, we investigated the impact of a dietary MFGM intervention on fat storage, neuroinflammatory processes and myelination in a rodent model of high fat diet (HFD)-induced obesity.
NETHERLANDS
Nature.com

Oncogenic KRAS promotes growth of lung cancer cells expressing SLC3A2-NRG1 fusion via ADAM17-mediated shedding of NRG1

We previously found the SLC3A2-NRG1 (S-N) fusion gene in a lung adenocarcinoma specimen without known driver mutations and validated this in 59 invasive mucinous adenocarcinoma (IMA) samples. Interestingly, KRAS mutation coexisted (62.5%) in 10 out of 16 NRG1 fusions. In this study, we examined the role of mutant KRAS in regulating the S-N fusion protein in KRAS mutant (H358) and wild-type (Calu-3) cells. KRAS mutation-mediated increase in MEK1/2 and ERK1/2 activity enhanced disintegrin and metalloproteinase (ADAM)17 activity, which increased the shedding of NRG1 from the S-N fusion protein. The cleavage of NRG1 also increased the phosphorylation of ERBB2-ERBB3 heterocomplex receptors and their downstream signalling pathways, including PI3K/Akt/mTOR, even under activated KRAS mutation signalling. The concurrence of S-N fusion and KRAS mutation synergistically increased cell proliferation, colony formation, tumour growth, and the cells' resistance to EGFR kinase inhibitors more than KRAS mutation alone. Targeted inhibition of MEK1/2, and ADAM17 significantly induced apoptosis singly and when combined with each mutation singly or with chemotherapy in both the concurrent KRAS mutant and S-N fusion xenograft and lung orthotopic models. Taken together, this is the first study to report that KRAS mutation increased NRG1 cleavage from the S-N fusion protein through ADAM17, thereby enhancing the Ras/Raf/MEK/ERK and ERBB/PI3K/Akt/mTOR pathways. Moreover, the coexistence of KRAS mutant and S-N fusion in lung tumours renders them vulnerable to MEK1/2 and/or ADAM17 inhibitors, at least in part, due to their dependency on the strong positive loop between KRAS mutation and S-N fusion.
CANCER
Nature.com

m6A demethylase FTO attenuates cardiac dysfunction by regulating glucose uptake and glycolysis in mice with pressure overload-induced heart failure

Signal Transduction and Targeted Therapy volumeÂ 6, ArticleÂ number:Â 377 (2021) Cite this article. N6-methyladenosine (m6A) is the most common post-transcriptional mammalian mRNA modification involved in multiple biological processes and diseases.1 However, its role in cardiac energy metabolism changes during heart failure (HF) remains elusive. Here we explored the role of m6A demethylase fat mass and obesity-associated protein (FTO) in glucose metabolism during pressure overload-induced HF.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Short high fat diet triggers reversible and region specific effects in DCX hippocampal immature neurons of adolescent male mice

Adolescence represents a crucial period for maturation of brain structures involved in cognition. Early in life unhealthy dietary patterns are associated with inferior cognitive outcomes at later ages; conversely, healthy diet is associated with better cognitive results. In this study we analyzed the effects of a short period of hypercaloric diet on newborn hippocampal doublecortin+ (DCX) immature neurons in adolescent mice. Male mice received high fat diet (HFD) or control low fat diet (LFD) from the 5th week of age for 1 or 2Â weeks, or 1Â week HFD followed by 1Â week LFD. After diet supply, mice were either perfused for immunohistochemical (IHC) analysis or their hippocampi were dissected for biochemical assays. Detailed morphometric analysis was performed in DCX+ cells that displayed features of immature neurons. We report that 1Â week-HFD was sufficient to dramatically reduce dendritic tree complexity of DCX+ cells. This effect occurred specifically in dorsal and not ventral hippocampus and correlated with reduced BDNF expression levels in dorsal hippocampus. Both structural and biochemical changes were reversed by a return to LFD. Altogether these studies increase our current knowledge on potential consequences of hypercaloric diet on brain and in particular on dorsal hippocampal neuroplasticity.
Nature.com

Auto/paracrine factors and early Wnt inhibition promote cardiomyocyte differentiation from human induced pluripotent stem cells at initial low cell density

Cardiomyocytes derived from human induced pluripotent stem cells (hiPSCs) have received increasing attention for their clinical use. Many protocols induce cardiomyocytes at an initial high cell density (confluence) to utilize cell density effects as hidden factors for cardiomyocyte differentiation. Previously, we established a protocol to induce hiPSC differentiation into cardiomyocytes using a defined culture medium and an initial low cell density (1% confluence) to minimize the hidden factors. Here, we investigated the key factors promoting cardiomyocyte differentiation at an initial low cell density to clarify the effects of cell density. Co-culture of hiPSCs at an initial low cell density with those at an initial high cell density showed that signals secreted from cells (auto/paracrine factors) and not cell"“cell contact signals, played an important role in cardiomyocyte differentiation. Moreover, although cultures with initial low cell density showed higher expression of anti-cardiac mesoderm genes, earlier treatment with a Wnt production inhibitor efficiently suppressed the anti-cardiac mesoderm gene expression and promoted cardiomyocyte differentiation by up to 80% at an initial low cell density. These results suggest that the main effect of cell density on cardiomyocyte differentiation is inhibition of Wnt signaling at the early stage of induction, through auto/paracrine factors.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Flavokawain B alleviates LPS-induced acute lung injury via targeting myeloid differentiation factor 2

Acute lung injury (ALI) is a sudden onset systemic inflammatory response. ALI causes severe morbidity and death and currently no effective pharmacological therapies exist. Natural products represent an excellent resource for discovering new drugs. Screening anti-inflammatory compounds from the natural product bank may offer viable candidates for molecular-based therapies for ALI. In this study, 165 natural compounds were screened for anti-inflammatory activity in lipopolysaccharide (LPS)-challenged macrophages. Among the screened compounds, flavokawain B (FKB) significantly reduced LPS-induced pro-inflammatory IL-6 secretion in macrophages. FKB also reduced the formation of LPS/TLR4/MD2 complex by competitively binding to MD2, suppressing downstream MAPK and NF-ÎºB signaling activation. Finally, FKB treatment of mice reduced LPS-induced lung injury, systemic and local inflammatory cytokine production, and macrophage infiltration in lungs. These protective activities manifested as increased survival in the ALI model, and reduced mortality upon bacterial infection. In summary, we demonstrate that the natural product FKB protects against LPS-induced lung injury and sepsis by interacting with MD2 and inhibiting inflammatory responses. FKB may potentially serve as a therapeutic option for the treatment of ALI.
CANCER
Nature.com

L-Cysteine attenuates osteopontin-mediated neuroinflammation following hypoxia-ischemia insult in neonatal mice by inducing S-sulfhydration of Stat3

We previously show that L-Cysteine administration significantly suppresses hypoxia-ischemia (HI)-induced neuroinflammation in neonatal mice through releasing H2S. In this study we conducted proteomics analysis to explore the potential biomarkers or molecular therapeutic targets associated with anti-inflammatory effect of L-Cysteine in neonatal mice following HI insult. HI brain injury was induced in postnatal day 7 (P7) neonatal mice. The pups were administered L-Cysteine (5"‰mg/kg) at 24, 48, and 72"‰h post-HI. By conducting TMT-based proteomics analysis, we confirmed that osteopontin (OPN) was the most upregulated protein in ipsilateral cortex 72"‰h following HI insult. Moreover, OPN was expressed in CD11b+/CD45low cells and infiltrating CD11b+/CD45high cells after HI exposure. Intracerebroventricular injection of OPN antibody blocked OPN expression, significantly attenuated brain damage, reduced pro-inflammatory cytokine levels and suppressed cerebral recruitment of CD11b+/CD45high immune cells following HI insult. L-Cysteine administration reduced OPN expression in CD11b+/CD45high immune cells, concomitant with improving the behavior in Y-maze test and suppressing cerebral recruitment of CD11b+/CD45high immune cells post-HI insult. Moreover, L-Cysteine administration suppressed the Stat3 activation by inducing S-sulfhydration of Stat3. Intracerebroventricular injection of Stat3 siRNA not only decreased OPN expression, but also reversed HI brain damage. Our data demonstrate that L-Cysteine administration effectively attenuates the OPN-mediated neuroinflammation by inducing S-sulfhydration of Stat3, which contributes to its anti-inflammatory effect following HI insult in neonatal mice. Blocking OPN expression may serve as a new target for therapeutic intervention for perinatal HI brain injury.
CANCER
Nature.com

The integrated stress response in ischemic diseases

Ischemic disease is among the deadliest and most disabling illnesses. Prominent examples include myocardial infarction and stroke. Most, if not all, underlying pathological changes, including oxidative stress, inflammation, and nutrient deprivation, are potent inducers of the integrated stress response (ISR). Four upstream kinases are involved in ISR signaling that sense a myriad of input stress signals and converge on the phosphorylation of serine 51 of eukaryotic translation initiation factor 2Î± (eIF2Î±). As a result, translation initiation is halted, creating a window of opportunity for the cell to repair itself and restore homeostasis. A growing number of studies show strong induction of the ISR in ischemic disease. Genetic and pharmacological evidence suggests that the ISR plays critical roles in disease initiation and progression. Here, we review the basic regulation of the ISR, particularly in response to ischemia, and summarize recent findings relevant to the actions of the ISR in ischemic disease. We then discuss therapeutic opportunities by modulating the ISR to treat ischemic heart disease, brain ischemia, ischemic liver disease, and ischemic kidney disease. Finally, we propose that the ISR represents a promising therapeutic target for alleviating symptoms of ischemic disease and improving clinical outcomes.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

The GPI-anchored protein CD109 protects hematopoietic progenitor cells from undergoing erythroid differentiation induced by TGF-Î²

Although a glycosylphosphatidylinositol-anchored protein (GPI-AP) CD109 serves as a TGF-Î² co-receptor and inhibits TGF-Î² signaling in keratinocytes, the role of CD109 on hematopoietic stem progenitor cells (HSPCs) remains unknown. We studied the effect of CD109 knockout (KO) or knockdown (KD) on TF-1, a myeloid leukemia cell line that expresses CD109, and primary human HSPCs. CD109-KO or KD TF-1 cells underwent erythroid differentiation in the presence of TGF-Î². CD109 was more abundantly expressed in hematopoietic stem cells (HSCs) than in multipotent progenitors and HSPCs of human bone marrow (BM) and cord blood but was not detected in mouse HSCs. Erythroid differentiation was induced by TGF-Î² to a greater extent in CD109-KD cord blood or iPS cell-derived megakaryocyte"“erythrocyte progenitor cells (MEPs) than in wild-type MEPs. When we analyzed the phenotype of peripheral blood MEPs of patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria who had both GPI(+) and GPI(âˆ’) CD34+ cells, the CD36 expression was more evident in CD109âˆ’ MEPs than CD109+ MEPs. In summary, CD109 suppresses TGF-Î² signaling in HSPCs, and the lack of CD109 may increase the sensitivity of PIGA-mutated HSPCs to TGF-Î², thus leading to the preferential commitment of erythroid progenitor cells to mature red blood cells in immune-mediated BM failure.
SCIENCE

