SPOKANE, Wash. — You and your family can spend the night in a magical winter wonderland, right here in Spokane. DoubleTree by Hilton is launching a new “Santa Suite” package for hotel guests. It includes a stay in the 1,400 square foot Presidential Suite, which will be fully decorated for the holidays. It also includes treats, holiday movies and the best view of the lights in Riverfront Park.

SPOKANE, WA ・ 8 DAYS AGO