There are some early signs that the Detroit Red Wings, who have collected points in six of eight games, are a team that’s coming together as a much more competitive outfit this season. Currently top 10 in expected Goals and shot share (albeit much lower in shot attempt share), how hard the Wings are competing came through loud and clear last night when this rousing defensive sequence was followed by a late goal from Pius Suter a few minutes later to force overtime against the 8-0-0 Florida Panthers:

NHL ・ 12 DAYS AGO