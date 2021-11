Planters Bank is kicking off their Season of Giving fundraising campaign, which benefits local non-profit agencies throughout western Kentucky and Tennessee. According to a news release, the eighth campaign kicked off Monday and will continue throughout November and December—the Season of Giving is a community tradition that has a goal of bringing awareness to local non-profit organizations’ missions at the same time as fundraising for the organizations. This year, the focus is on giving back to the children in our communities.

CHARITIES ・ 10 DAYS AGO