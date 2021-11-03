Video- Manon & Mickey Talking French

The GM Meetings were this week, which meant it was time for one of a handful of Scott Boras appearances where he performs a terrible standup routine masqueraded as a press conference to discuss his clients. While he was oddly comparing some of his players to James Bond and others that just rang weird, he brought up the issue of tanking, as he has done every offseason for quite some time. He made the point that 17 teams, at most, were trying to win in 2022. Whether the number is right or wrong in either direction, it’s obvious to everyone watching the game that teams not trying to be competitive are a problem for the game.

SPORTS ・ 4 HOURS AGO