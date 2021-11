The Rhode Island Public Expenditure Council (RIPEC) held its 78th Annual Meeting virtually this week in front of nearly 200 virtual guests. RIPEC recognized unsung heroes who have made outstanding contributions to public service. Frank J. Karpinski, Executive Director of the Employees' Retirement System of Rhode Island, was presented with the Gary S. Sasse Distinguished Service Award for outstanding contributions to state government. William Fazioli, Director of Planning and Economic Development for the City of East Providence, was presented with the Robert M. Goodrich Distinguished Public Service Award for outstanding contributions to local government.

EAST PROVIDENCE, RI ・ 1 DAY AGO