Baths, garlands for man’s best friend at Nepal’s canine festival

By Thomson Reuters
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKATHMANDU (Reuters) – Hindus across Nepal honoured their dogs with baths, garlands and special treats on Wednesday, the second day of the five-day Tihar festival, during which even crows and cows get respect. Devout Hindus consider the dog to be the messenger of Yamaraj, the...

Thrive Global

5 Reasons Why Pets Are An Introvert’s Best Friend

You will come across many people who are animal lovers and share an amazing bond with their pets, especially introverts. Introverts don’t just have an amazing bond with their furry buddies, they are deeply attached and connected to them; for them, their pets are nothing less than their human family members. For an introvert, their pet is the silent companion who makes it easy for them to deal with the world with their soothing presence, one sticky kiss at a time.
PETS
Daily Standard

Man's best friend is best therapy

CELINA - Grand Lake United Methodist Church staff member Tolin can often be found strolling around the children's hall on Wednesday nights and Sunday mornings. If she misses a day of work, children and family ministry leader Matt Overman is often peppered with questions: Where's Tolin? Will she be coming in today? What kind of treats does she like?
CELINA, OH
Lima News

Legal-Ease: Caring for man’s best friend

Ohio has a series of laws that specifically deal with dogs, which laws do not apply to other pets like cats, gerbils and exotic animals like tigers and snakes. In Ohio, all dogs that are at least three months old must be registered in the county of the dog’s owner between December 1 and January 31 of each year, which time period can be extended by that county’s commissioners. If a dog turns three months old outside of the months of December and January, initial registration can be for a partial year. The registration amount for each dog is determined by that county’s county commissioners who are required to only charge amounts that will be sufficient to administer the registration process, employ dog law enforcers (wardens) and manage a dog pound or animal shelter in the county.
PETS
#Dog Training#Garlands#Kathmandu#Reuters#Hindus#Nepali
bestfriends.org

Adopted dogs are veteran’s new best friends

Two once-homeless dogs are changing life for a U. S. Marine Corps veteran. Piney and Summer didn’t have any special training as therapy dogs, but their presence alone is making life better for their new family. In return, the two dogs get a home where they play on the beach, sleep in the bed, go running and generally live their best lives surrounded by love and safety. It’s difficult to say who needed who more.
PETS
bestproducts.com

Sleepy Cotton’s Sanitizing Paw Gel Cleanser Is a Puppy Parent’s Best Friend

More often than not, some of our favorite buys are small, how-didn’t-I-know-about-this products that solve an everyday problem. That’s what we’re highlighting in our Little Lifesavers series: cheap, simple purchases that you’ll use on the daily. Hit “Add to Cart” and thank us later!. Problem: Living in New York city...
PET SERVICES
Volante

Dogs are a man’s best friend

There has always been the argument of which pet is better, cats or dogs. It seems like a pointless argument, like trying to figure out if a banana or an apple is the better fruit. But I have my own opinion on which is better. I have always wanted to...
PETS
