IMAX Enhanced is coming to Disney Plus – and Anthony Russo has released a video explaining what that means for the Marvel films he co-directed with his brother Joe Russo. "It is my privilege to share some very exciting news with you," Anthony said in a video posted to Twitter. "As you may know, my brother Joe and I filmed all four of the movies we made for the Marvel Cinematic Universe specifically for the IMAX experience. So, if you're a fan of that unique form of cinema that you get in an IMAX theatre, a whole new world is about to open up to you."

MOVIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO