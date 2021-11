One of the first things you do as a parent is probably to look for the perfect name for your child. After all, it is a big deal, as this is the first step to creating one’s identity. So, when you’ve named your child (the perfect name, might we add), you soon start wondering when your child will recognize their name. It is a special moment when you see your child looking your way and smiling each time you say their name — we don’t blame you if you’re eagerly waiting for this moment!

KIDS ・ 9 DAYS AGO