Do you like knowing what's going on in the community? Do you like to problem solve? Do you like working with people? The Town of Truckee is hiring!. The Town of Truckee is seeking a full-time Development Services Technician who can perform a variety of technical and administrative duties in support of the Planning Division. A qualified candidate will be familiar with land use planning and development, be able to work on a variety of tasks with varying timelines, and enjoy working with the public. This position provides information and direction to the public on land use and development policies and regulations related to processes and requirements; reviews and processes land use applications and building permits; coordinates with other departments to identify and resolve land use-related issues and streamline workflow; uses specialized database/permit tracking management programs; and performs related work as required. Interest in GIS is a plus.

TRUCKEE, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO